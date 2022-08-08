Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Report: Browns may trade for 1 QB if Watson suspension is extended
The Cleveland Browns may be forced to change their stance on their quarterback situation depending on the resolution of the Deshaun Watson suspension. The Browns would consider trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if NFL designee Peter C. Harvey significantly extends Watson’s suspension, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The league is seeking a one-year suspension for Watson, which would likely prompt action from the Browns on the trade market.
Dolphins Defense Frustrates Tom Brady
The Miami Dolphins are in Tampa this week for joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preparation to their first preseason game on Saturday. According to multiple sources it was the Dolphins defense that dominated. Reports from practice was that the Dolphins defense frustrated quarterback Tom Brady on multiple drives. While the offense had good plays it was the defense that stole the show. Brady was shown expressing his frustrations to Bruce Arians.
Key Patriots player announces retirement
One of the New England Patriots’ many Super Bowl heroes is calling it a career. Veteran running back James White announced his retirement on Thursday. He thanked team owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, Patriots fans and others in a lengthy statement. White played all eight of his...
Should Browns trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo?
As Jimmy Garoppolo waits to find out which team he'll be playing for this year, a new suitor might be entering the chat. The Cleveland Browns are reportedly considering acquiring the San Francisco 49ers' former starting quarterback if Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension increases significantly upon appeal. The Browns are awaiting the ruling of Peter C. Harvey, who confirmed that the league is seeking a minimum year-long ban for Watson.
Tua on Dolphins’ Pursuit of Tom Brady: ‘That’s All Noise’
It wasn’t the first time the Dolphins quarterback had to address the team’s former interest in the Buccaneers quarterback.
Jimmy Garoppolo would bring Browns Super Bowl experience
According to multiple reports, a deal to bring Jimmy Garoppolo to the Cleveland Browns is in the works. The Browns are looking at possibilities to ramp up the quarterback room if Deshaun Watson’s suspension is increased. The report broke from Mary Kay of Cleveland.com Thursday. Watson was handed a...
NFL training camp updates 2022: Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold still competing for Carolina Panthers' QB1 spot
The Hall of Fame Game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars was a tasty appetizer last week, but now comes the main course. With a full schedule of preseason games on the menu beginning Thursday, teams are readying to put some of what they've been practicing on display for fans across the country.
Jimmy Garoppolo drawing interest from Browns amidst Deshaun Watson appeal
Per league sources, the Cleveland Browns would consider trading for Jimmy Garoppolo if the league significantly increases Deshaun Watson's suspension. (Cleveland.com) This rumor completely hinges upon the league and the ruling of Peter C. Harvey on Deshaun Watson's suspension, but it feels like the move that makes the most sense for Cleveland. If this move were to happen, Garoppolo would bring a much safer option as the Browns' signal caller. If the veteran were to be acquired by Cleveland, Amari Cooper, David Njoku and their other offensive weapons would see their fantasy value boost a bit, as Garoppolo is much more reliable than Jacoby Brissett.
