tncontentexchange.com
Ty'Ron Hopper: A look at the Mizzou football linebacker, Florida transfer
Here is a look at Missouri football linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, a transfer from the Florida Gators. His hometown is Shelby, North Carolina. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Columbia Regional Airport begins phase two of the new terminal project
The Columbia Regional Airport is moving forward with the second phase of construction as the new terminal is nearing completion. Plans for the second phase include repurposing the building that was previously used for the Airfield Flight Service Station (AFSS), airport manager Mike Parks said Wednesday. He said the AFSS...
Statement Concerning John Hampton, Jr.
On Thursday, August 11, Bishop Bob Farr met with John Hampton, Jr. in a supervisory meeting and removed him from his appointment to the Hermann and Rosebud United Methodist Churches. He will be on indefinite suspension without pay until the resolution of the Camden County criminal investigation. Hampton is not allowed on church property due to the restrictions of the criminal charges.
CPD seeks public's help in identifying 'suspicious' man who invaded a local home
The Columbia Police Department were dispatched to the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane after receiving a report of a "suspicious" person Tuesday night, according to a release. The police department was dispatched around 10:12 p.m. after the caller reported an adult male approximately 6 feet tall "entered their home and fled upon discovery."
Columbia man arrested after damaging over 700 car windows
An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday for causing $350,000 in damages to car windows at A1 Auto Recyclers. Cody Boehmer, 18, is charged with two felonies for property damage and two misdemeanors for trespassing. The owner of A1 Auto estimated the damage done was at $500 per vehicle, with roughly 705...
