247Sports

Position Evaluation: Can Jayden Williams break into the starting five on the O-line?

It is difficult to take away a lot from offensive line movements in a scrimmage like the one we watched Saturday. Left guard Nick Broeker played a few series then spent the rest of the time walking the sidelines and observing by design. Lane Kiffin, Jake Thornton and Company...along with a lot of NFL scouts...know what Broeker is capable of doing. The big man pretty much had a day off like so many other top Rebels in the team's first scrimmage of the fall.
NFL
247Sports

Drew Sanders brings dynamic skill set to Arkansas defense

The Arkansas Razorbacks are looking to build depth at the linebacker position, but the coaching staff has confidence in the talent in the room. Alabama transfer Drew Sanders offers a unique skill set for the Arkansas defense and is likely to fill in next to fifth-year senior Bumper Pool on the starting defense.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster

Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Ohio State names six 2022 captains

With the 2022 season just three weeks away, Ohio State announced the team's captains for the upcoming year on Saturday. The Buckeyes' named six captains for this season are quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Kamryn Babb, tight end Cade Stover, defensive end Tyler Friday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Kourt Williams.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Now or never: Five Sooners facing a make-or-break campaign in 2022

Even halfway through the month of August, there’s plenty that we know for a fact about the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners. UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel will be the starting quarterback; Jalen Redmond will occupy the interior of the Sooners’ revamped front four; Marvin Mims will get the ball a whole heck of a lot more than he got it in 2022. Those are the easy storylines to pick out.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

10 breakout candidates for 2022

Florida State’s 2022 season begins in exactly two weeks. The Seminoles are expected to take a step forward after last year’s five-win campaign, although the size of that leap could depend largely on how sub-starters or minor contributors perform in bigger roles this year. Here’s a look at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Position Evaluation: Receivers caught passes by committee on Saturday

In Saturday's fall scrimmage, 17 different Ole Miss Rebels caught a football either from Jaxson Dart, Luke Altmyer or Kinkead Dent. That was all by design according to head coach Lane Kiffin, tackling this preseason scrimmage from a pro-type perspective, in the sense of having obvious parts of the offense not do all that much and allowing backups to go at it.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Jake Dickert calls WSU RB Jaylen Jenkins 'fearless' after huge scrimmage

PULLMAN -- Freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins stole the show during Washington State's first fall scrimmage on Saturday. For a position WSU head man Jake Dickert has said will be by committee, Jenkins certainly made an impression to be a major part of that committee. "He's fearless," Dickert said of the 5-8, 177-pounder from Allen, Texas.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Monty Montgomery healthy and ready for his 'contract year'

The University of Louisville football team had several key injuries last season, including to wide receiver Braden Smith and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark. But perhaps the one the Cardinals couldn't overcome was linebacker Monty Montgomery. "That was a big, big blow," U of L coach Scott Satterfield said last month at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

4 Downs: What stood out in Cleveland Browns Preseason Win over Jacksonville Jaguars

But it was not without the drama that has followed the team and their quarterback all offseason, as the game was opened up with a very unorthodox public apology. But alas, the Browns still managed to put on the pads and find the field regardless of all of the noise that has surrounded the team all summer long. Trevor Lawrence and the Doug Pederson-led Jaguars looked good in their limited snaps, but the depth of the Browns prevailed in this one.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

247Sports

