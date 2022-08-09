Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
WATCH: Pass catcher highlights from USC's Coliseum fall camp practice
For the fifth practice of USC fall camp the Trojans were in shells (shoulder pads only) and utilizing the field in the Los Angeles Coliseum for the fourth time this fall. Per usual, we were permitted to watch and film the team going through stretching and some position drills early on in practice.
Position Evaluation: Can Jayden Williams break into the starting five on the O-line?
It is difficult to take away a lot from offensive line movements in a scrimmage like the one we watched Saturday. Left guard Nick Broeker played a few series then spent the rest of the time walking the sidelines and observing by design. Lane Kiffin, Jake Thornton and Company...along with a lot of NFL scouts...know what Broeker is capable of doing. The big man pretty much had a day off like so many other top Rebels in the team's first scrimmage of the fall.
NFL・
Reports: Former Husky OL Nick Harris Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury In Preseason Opener
Reports came out on Saturday that former Husky offensive lineman Nick Harris, who had been the projected starter for the Cleveland Browns at center, suffered a season-ending knee injury during his team's game against Jacksonville last night. The injury happened on Cleveland's second offensive play of the game. Harris was...
Drew Sanders brings dynamic skill set to Arkansas defense
The Arkansas Razorbacks are looking to build depth at the linebacker position, but the coaching staff has confidence in the talent in the room. Alabama transfer Drew Sanders offers a unique skill set for the Arkansas defense and is likely to fill in next to fifth-year senior Bumper Pool on the starting defense.
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster
Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
BREAKING: Jaxson Kirkland Will Miss The First Game Of The Season
On Saturday, following the first full scrimmage of fall camp, Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer dropped the news that Jaxson Kirkland will not be available to play in the first game of the season against Kent State on September 3rd. The reason the sixth-year senior has to miss the game is because of his appeal to the NCAA.
Time to Schein: Bye Bye Brady?
Evan Washburn and Gary Parrish discuss Tom Brady taking a leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to personal reasons.
Freshman Isaiah Sategna continues to impress Arkansas coaches
The Arkansas Razorbacks entered fall camp with a question mark at the wide receiver position. Several players in the room have stepped up to help provide answers, and freshman Isaiah Sategna has been a big part of the group's emergence through one week of practice. Though he wasn't on campus...
Ohio State names six 2022 captains
With the 2022 season just three weeks away, Ohio State announced the team's captains for the upcoming year on Saturday. The Buckeyes' named six captains for this season are quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Kamryn Babb, tight end Cade Stover, defensive end Tyler Friday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Kourt Williams.
Now or never: Five Sooners facing a make-or-break campaign in 2022
Even halfway through the month of August, there’s plenty that we know for a fact about the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners. UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel will be the starting quarterback; Jalen Redmond will occupy the interior of the Sooners’ revamped front four; Marvin Mims will get the ball a whole heck of a lot more than he got it in 2022. Those are the easy storylines to pick out.
10 breakout candidates for 2022
Florida State’s 2022 season begins in exactly two weeks. The Seminoles are expected to take a step forward after last year’s five-win campaign, although the size of that leap could depend largely on how sub-starters or minor contributors perform in bigger roles this year. Here’s a look at...
Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
Veteran cornerback out with injury; freshman makes position change
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – One of the top position battles in Alabama’s fall camp is at cornerback. Several players are vying for the pair of first-team roles during the preseason, but one of the top contenders did not participate in Saturday’s first scrimmage, head coach Nick Saban said.
Position Evaluation: Receivers caught passes by committee on Saturday
In Saturday's fall scrimmage, 17 different Ole Miss Rebels caught a football either from Jaxson Dart, Luke Altmyer or Kinkead Dent. That was all by design according to head coach Lane Kiffin, tackling this preseason scrimmage from a pro-type perspective, in the sense of having obvious parts of the offense not do all that much and allowing backups to go at it.
Saban sees improvement from first-team O-line in scrimmage No. 1
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Nick Saban saw a lot of good things in Saturday’s first scrimmage. He also said his Alabama team was sloppy at times in its two hours at Bryant-Denny Stadium. That was also the theme of the offensive line, one of the most important position groups...
Jake Dickert calls WSU RB Jaylen Jenkins 'fearless' after huge scrimmage
PULLMAN -- Freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins stole the show during Washington State's first fall scrimmage on Saturday. For a position WSU head man Jake Dickert has said will be by committee, Jenkins certainly made an impression to be a major part of that committee. "He's fearless," Dickert said of the 5-8, 177-pounder from Allen, Texas.
Monty Montgomery healthy and ready for his 'contract year'
The University of Louisville football team had several key injuries last season, including to wide receiver Braden Smith and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark. But perhaps the one the Cardinals couldn't overcome was linebacker Monty Montgomery. "That was a big, big blow," U of L coach Scott Satterfield said last month at...
4 Downs: What stood out in Cleveland Browns Preseason Win over Jacksonville Jaguars
But it was not without the drama that has followed the team and their quarterback all offseason, as the game was opened up with a very unorthodox public apology. But alas, the Browns still managed to put on the pads and find the field regardless of all of the noise that has surrounded the team all summer long. Trevor Lawrence and the Doug Pederson-led Jaguars looked good in their limited snaps, but the depth of the Browns prevailed in this one.
