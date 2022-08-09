Read full article on original website
Shocking video shows aftermath of fatal dust storm in Montana
New video shows the aftermath of the terrifying dust storm that caused a 21-vehicle pileup on Montana's Interstate 90 on Friday. The huge crash left six people, including two children, dead. In a nearly two-minute video shared on Facebook, Jose Strickland, who was team-driving a rig with his dad, moves...
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt
Two children are among the six people who died in a Montana pileup after a Friday evening dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90, a major route in both Montana and the Western U.S. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors that contributed to the pileup that also sent eight other injured people to hospitals. “Everything is indicative of an isolated extreme weather event,” Nelson said of the investigation, calling the crash among the worst he’d seen in 24 years with the state. “What could people do? It really was just panic.” The pileup was just west of Hardin, with additional ambulances called in from Billings to help. The identities of the dead and conditions of the survivors are not yet being released.
Rainfall may ‘quickly escalate’ into serious flood concern
Flood-weary portions of the I-95 corridor faced flash flooding Wednesday afternoon, while the Tennessee and Ohio river valleys are forecasted to receive repeated thunderstorms. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of them extremely heavy, were moving across portions of the Tennessee and Ohio river valleys on Wednesday, and AccuWeather...
Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%
Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
Travel Alert August 2022: Severe Weather Affects the Northeastern United States
If the northeastern United States is in your travel plans over the next couple of days or so, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to the latest weather system which has been bringing strong thunderstorms to the affected areas.
