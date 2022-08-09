Jury acquits man in Elkton motel murder case

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge reinstates 3rd-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help on Interstate 95 earlier this year. The charges were dropped in June after Webb's defense attorney said the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement following the reinstatement of the third-degree murder charges. Krasner believes the charges were "always appropriate." The charge of 3rd-degree murder was always appropriate for this defendant, whose actions we allege led to the violent deaths...
firststateupdate.com
County Police Update Kiamensi Gardens SWAT Raid, Two Charged
New Castle County Police update yesterday’s SWAT activity in Kiamensi Gardens. Offficials said during the month of July, Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) were investigating drug activity that was reportedly occurring on the 200 block of Binstead Avenue in the community of Kiamensi Gardens.
wdac.com
Charges After Lancaster County Hospital Incident
EPHRATA – A Lancaster County man is charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and harassment after an incident at an area hospital. Police charged 21-year-old Damon Ruoss of Ephrata as the result of an investigation into an occurrence on August 9 at 2:15 p.m. at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Ruoss, an emergency room patient, assaulted four hospital employees. One victim was punched in the face and scratched, another victim was scratched, and two other victims were spit on. He also damaged a hospital room by punching the drywall. Ruoss was arraigned and assigned to house arrest monitoring.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Homicide in Shooting Investigation
— The Reading Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Jayquan Miguel Sanchez. Sanchez is wanted for Homicide charges in connection to the shooting that occurred on July 31, 2022, in the 1200 Block of Church St. The victim has been identified as Quadell Spradley. The...
Fleeing Suspect Busted With PCP, Crack-Cocaine, Stolen Handgun After Baltimore Crash: Police
A fleeing suspect was captured by police in Davidsonville with a stolen handgun and large amount of drugs, authorities say. Travis Moore, 40, was arrested after fleeing the scene following a vehicle crash in the area of Central Avenue and Patuxent River Road around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Baltimore police.
Travel agent sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $400k in restitution
A cruise travel agent will serve more than three years in federal prison and pay nearly $433,000 in restitution for committing fraud.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN COLONIAL VILLAGE APARTMENTS
(New Castle, De 19720) Earlier today (Aug 10) at 10:44 a.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Moore’s Lane in the community of Colonial Village Apartments for the report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the...
'I Have A Gun': Suspect On Loose After WSFS Bank Robbery In Delco
A suspect is at large after a bank robbery in Delaware County, authorities said. The masked man walked into WSFS Bank on West Township Line Road in Havertown around 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, Haverford Township police said. He apparently handed a teller a note that read, "This is...
Police In Anne Arundel County Investigating Two Early Morning Burglaries
Several suspects are on the loose after a string of commercial burglaries occurred across Anne Arundel County, authorities say. 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭. Officers responded to a burglary at a Hanover Shell Gas Station in the 2631 block...
Nottingham MD
Victim assaulted in I-695 road rage incident in Fullerton, 11 storage sheds burglarized in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage incident and several other crimes that were reported this week. At 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, an individual broke into a residence in the 7000-block of Golden Ring Road in Rosedale (21237) via a side window. The suspect stole various tools, then fled the scene.
phillyvoice.com
Philly police officer assaulted his ex-girlfriend while visiting their kids, prosecutors say
A Philadelphia police officer was charged Wednesday for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend on multiple occasions and threatening to kill her in front of their children. Ramon Chaulisant, 33, was placed on administrative duty and had his service weapon confiscated prior to his arrest Friday, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office...
Mayor Scott says 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder would be alive if gun was properly secured
BALTIMORE -- The mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder told WJZ Tuesday that she is picking out a casket and has written an obituary for her daughter as she still seeks answers in her child's death. Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot her daughter accidentally on the Strawder's front porch Saturday night in Edmondson Village. The gun belonged to a relative of the boy who works as a security officer, authorities said. While an adult can face a charge for failing to secure a weapon, the 9-year-old boy cannot be charged because of his age under a new Maryland law.The victim's mother,...
Wilmington Police Arrest Claymont Man, Two Guns Seized
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Claymont man on gun charges. Authorities state that on July 29 at approximately 1:06 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 400 block of North Monroe Street. Police made contact with an occupant, 21-year-old Malik Winters of Claymont. Following a brief investigation, police recovered two (2) loaded 9mm handguns. Police took Winters into custody without incident.
Maryland Drug Dealer Out On Release Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine: DOJ
An Annapolis man on federal release experienced a day living up to his nickname after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, authorities say. Khayr "Shitty" Basimibnbrown, 42, also known as “Keith Brown", received his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.
Gunman Wanted For Deadly Reading Shooting: Police
Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help in locating a wanted man. Jayquan Miguel Sánchez is wanted on homicide charges in the shooting death of 26-year-old Quadell Spradley, Reading police said. Spradley, of Sinking Spring, was found dead on the 1200 Block of Church Street around 3:50...
Man Getting Dressed Behind Annapolis Business Busted for Heroin and Fentanyl Possession
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Police saw a suspicious man getting dressed behind an Annapolis business Monday...
Drug Dealer Busted With Illegal Weapon After Attempting To Flee In Baltimore: Police
A suspect is in custody after officers witnessed at least two parties conducting an alleged narcotics deal in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers observed the alleged transaction around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, on North Forest Park Avenue, according to Baltimore police. As officers observed the transaction, they noticed a visible...
One Killed, One Hospitalized By Continued Gun Violence In Baltimore: Police
One man is dead and another is injured as Baltimore's shootings continue to rise, authorities say. An injured man was found after detectives were called to the 1800 block of Belmont Avenue Saturday, Aug. 6, around 3:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore police. Officers were able...
Judge schedules December trial date for Shanteari Weems
BALTIMORE – A tentative trial date has been set for the Baltimore County day-care owner accused of shooting her husband during a confrontation over allegations that he molested children in her care.During a Tuesday status hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys for Shanteari Weems agreed to schedule a jury trial for Dec. 6, according to Washington, D.C. court records, and a Nov. 28 hearing to determine if both parties are prepared to go to trial.Weems is charged with assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, as well as other offenses, in connection with the July 21 shooting...
Wilmington Police Investigating Fatal Shooting, 20-Year-Old Victim Identified
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Sunday, in the 2400 block of North Tatnall Street. Police located a 20-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The victim in this incident has been identified as 20-year-old Darnashia Green. This incident remains under investigation.
