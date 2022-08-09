ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MD

Jury acquits man in Elkton motel murder case

By By Carl Hamilton
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

ELKTON — A man accused of gunning down a rival inside a guest room at an Elkton motel on New Year’s Day morning has been acquitted of all criminal charges against him, including first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

Cecil Whig

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

