ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

African E-Commerce Firm Jumia Says It Is Past Peak Losses, Shares Jump

(Reuters) - African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies said on Wednesday it was past peak losses and would focus on promotions, marketing and cost cutting in its quest towards profitability, driving its shares up 16% despite a wider quarterly loss. Jumia is an online marketplace for vendors and food sellers, with...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Here's How Amazon Decides What You're Going to Buy

Many people complain about targeted ads but few actually know how everything from their clicking habits to current market performance inform what the algorithm will show them next time. In the first quarter of 2022 e-commerce giant Amazon AMZN increased its spending on online ads by 25% to $7.8 billion.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Peering Into DoorDash's Recent Short Interest

DoorDash's (NYSE:DASH) short percent of float has fallen 13.7% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 17.17 million shares sold short, which is 6.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Holding Company#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Beachbody Company Inc
AOL Corp

Walmart sneezes. Grills and body lotion get sick.: Morning Brief

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Myles Udland, senior markets editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @MylesUdland and on LinkedIn. Walmart (WMT) did it...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Amazon is doubling down on its warehouse strategy

So far in 2022, Amazon’s U.S. facility network has flopped. After more than doubling its warehouse square footage since the start of the pandemic, the company has been hit with a wave of delays and closures. In total, Amazon has canceled, closed, delayed or put on hold more than 40 centers across the country, according to supply chain consultancy MWPVL International.
LOVELAND, CO
pymnts

Wayfair Customer Numbers, Deliveries Fall Sharply

Home goods eCommerce marketplace Wayfair lost about 25% of its customers in the past year and saw its deliveries drop almost 30% in the second quarter compared to the same time a year earlier, a reflection that people are thinking twice about home-based updates. According to a company earnings release...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Sourcing Journal

Ashley Sleep Targets Bed-in-a-Box Shoppers

Click here to read the full article. Ashley is the latest name to bank on the bed-in-a-box business model and court consumers seeking convenient ways to purchase a new mattress. As 62 percent of consumers say they’d consider purchasing a mattress online, according to Statista, the home furnishings chain relaunched Ashley Sleep in July with three lines—Essentials, Gruve and Align. The Essentials line starts at $200 and is made with body contouring coils, firm support foam, cooling gel infused memory foam and plush support foam. Gruve offers the option of delivery or same-day take-home from the store, with cooling technology and infused with...
ECONOMY
Mashed

Why A Costco Shopper Was Just Charged $250 For Bagels

When interacting with the service sector, most consumers recognize that mistakes happen. In fact, according to Salesforce Research, after a mistake, 78% of consumers said they would still do business with a company if it had excellent customer service. A customer can excuse the waiter for forgetting to bring the condiment they requested, or a cashier who has to ring up an item separately when it happens at places known for customer service like Chick-fil-A. However, when it comes to money mistakes, consumers are far more likely to want the issue resolved quickly.
ECONOMY
Bryan Dijkhuizen

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
AOL Corp

Amazon pushes palm-paying tech into more Whole Foods stores

After initially saying it had "no plans" for the palm-reading payment tech in Whole Foods stores, Amazon's getting ready to go all in. On Tuesday, the ecommerce giant announced it would be expanding Amazon One, its proprietary palm-recognition payment system, to 65 Whole Foods stores in California. As reported in Supermarket News, customers will able to pay for their bougie groceries by hovering their palm over a scanner at locations in Malibu, Santa Monica, and Montana Avenue in Los Angeles. In the coming weeks, according to the food retail publication, Amazon One will also launch at additional stores in Los Angeles, Orange County, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, and Santa Cruz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Smart for Life Clocks Amazon Sales Growth Of 171%; Continues Online Presence Expansion

Smart for Life, Inc SMFL reports high revenue growth via online sales channels. What Happened? Smart for Life, a global firm in the health & wellness sector, marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, accomplished a 171% growth in Amazon.com Inc AMZN sales on a year-over-year basis, and its most significant sales for Amazon Prime Day across all Smart for Life products, more than double its previous best day of Amazon revenue historically.
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Sweetgreen cuts 5% of workforce after warning on sales and profits

Los Angeles-based salad chain Sweetgreen said on Tuesday that it is cutting 5% of its workforce as part of a plan to get to profitability after warning that sales were weakening and so would profits. The company said it is also moving its support center functions to a smaller space...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy