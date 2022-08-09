Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
US News and World Report
African E-Commerce Firm Jumia Says It Is Past Peak Losses, Shares Jump
(Reuters) - African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies said on Wednesday it was past peak losses and would focus on promotions, marketing and cost cutting in its quest towards profitability, driving its shares up 16% despite a wider quarterly loss. Jumia is an online marketplace for vendors and food sellers, with...
Here's How Amazon Decides What You're Going to Buy
Many people complain about targeted ads but few actually know how everything from their clicking habits to current market performance inform what the algorithm will show them next time. In the first quarter of 2022 e-commerce giant Amazon AMZN increased its spending on online ads by 25% to $7.8 billion.
Peering Into DoorDash's Recent Short Interest
DoorDash's (NYSE:DASH) short percent of float has fallen 13.7% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 17.17 million shares sold short, which is 6.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
AOL Corp
Walmart sneezes. Grills and body lotion get sick.: Morning Brief
This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Myles Udland, senior markets editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @MylesUdland and on LinkedIn. Walmart (WMT) did it...
freightwaves.com
Amazon is doubling down on its warehouse strategy
So far in 2022, Amazon’s U.S. facility network has flopped. After more than doubling its warehouse square footage since the start of the pandemic, the company has been hit with a wave of delays and closures. In total, Amazon has canceled, closed, delayed or put on hold more than 40 centers across the country, according to supply chain consultancy MWPVL International.
Wayfair Customer Numbers, Deliveries Fall Sharply
Home goods eCommerce marketplace Wayfair lost about 25% of its customers in the past year and saw its deliveries drop almost 30% in the second quarter compared to the same time a year earlier, a reflection that people are thinking twice about home-based updates. According to a company earnings release...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?
It seems like a good idea -- getting that membership to Costco so you can save lots of money on groceries and household products. But if you're on the fence about whether a membership would be right...
Which car selling site will pay you the most for your used car?
PLENTY of drivers want to sell their cars online to avoid dealerships — but they aren’t sure where they’ll get the most money. Luckily there’s recently published information that shows who’s paying top dollar. Recent FinanceBuzz data compared offers on over 100 vehicles across popular...
Ashley Sleep Targets Bed-in-a-Box Shoppers
Click here to read the full article. Ashley is the latest name to bank on the bed-in-a-box business model and court consumers seeking convenient ways to purchase a new mattress. As 62 percent of consumers say they’d consider purchasing a mattress online, according to Statista, the home furnishings chain relaunched Ashley Sleep in July with three lines—Essentials, Gruve and Align. The Essentials line starts at $200 and is made with body contouring coils, firm support foam, cooling gel infused memory foam and plush support foam. Gruve offers the option of delivery or same-day take-home from the store, with cooling technology and infused with...
Why A Costco Shopper Was Just Charged $250 For Bagels
When interacting with the service sector, most consumers recognize that mistakes happen. In fact, according to Salesforce Research, after a mistake, 78% of consumers said they would still do business with a company if it had excellent customer service. A customer can excuse the waiter for forgetting to bring the condiment they requested, or a cashier who has to ring up an item separately when it happens at places known for customer service like Chick-fil-A. However, when it comes to money mistakes, consumers are far more likely to want the issue resolved quickly.
CNBC
Deliveroo first-half losses widen as food delivery firm plans exit from the Netherlands
Deliveroo reported a pretax loss of £147.3 million in the first six months of the year, up 54% from the same period a year ago. The U.K. food delivery firm said it is consulting on plans to exit the Netherlands, the latest withdrawal from a major European market following its retreat from Spain and Germany.
American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area
"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
AOL Corp
Amazon pushes palm-paying tech into more Whole Foods stores
After initially saying it had "no plans" for the palm-reading payment tech in Whole Foods stores, Amazon's getting ready to go all in. On Tuesday, the ecommerce giant announced it would be expanding Amazon One, its proprietary palm-recognition payment system, to 65 Whole Foods stores in California. As reported in Supermarket News, customers will able to pay for their bougie groceries by hovering their palm over a scanner at locations in Malibu, Santa Monica, and Montana Avenue in Los Angeles. In the coming weeks, according to the food retail publication, Amazon One will also launch at additional stores in Los Angeles, Orange County, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, and Santa Cruz.
EXCLUSIVE: Smart for Life Clocks Amazon Sales Growth Of 171%; Continues Online Presence Expansion
Smart for Life, Inc SMFL reports high revenue growth via online sales channels. What Happened? Smart for Life, a global firm in the health & wellness sector, marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, accomplished a 171% growth in Amazon.com Inc AMZN sales on a year-over-year basis, and its most significant sales for Amazon Prime Day across all Smart for Life products, more than double its previous best day of Amazon revenue historically.
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond is discontinuing a private brand as it tries to reverse declining sales
Bed Bath & Beyond is discontinuing Wild Sage, a private brand of bedding, decor and furniture that it launched about a year ago. Led by former CEO Mark Tritton, the retailer made an aggressive push into exclusive brands and touted them as a linchpin of its turnaround strategy. The move...
I'm A Wellness Editor. Here Are Items Worth Buying On Amazon Prime Day.
A lot of health and wellness products don't live up to the hype, but consider adding these to your cart ASAP.
Ahold Delhaize Turns to Private-Label Discounts, Prepared Meals to Combat Inflation
As restaurants and grocers alike notice consumers trading down to lower-priced options, multinational grocery giant Ahold Delhaize — parent company of a range of popular brands including Albert Heijn, Giant, Stop & Shop and more — is stocking up on lower-priced products for cost-concerned shoppers. Frans Muller, the...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Sweetgreen cuts 5% of workforce after warning on sales and profits
Los Angeles-based salad chain Sweetgreen said on Tuesday that it is cutting 5% of its workforce as part of a plan to get to profitability after warning that sales were weakening and so would profits. The company said it is also moving its support center functions to a smaller space...
Comments / 0