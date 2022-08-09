Read full article on original website
This Hudson Valley photographer takes mesmerizing pictures of fireflies every summer
Fireflies are synonymous with summer in many parts of the country, but photographing them can be a real challenge. One man has spent almost a decade perfecting a process that produces glowing, otherworldly landscapes. And reporter Lara Pellegrinelli joined him in New York's Hudson Valley. LARA PELLEGRINELLI, BYLINE: Photographer Pete...
Wedding Professionals And Attendees Are Breaking Down The Cost Of Being In A Bridal Party
Many seem to agree that thousands of dollars is an unreasonable financial commitment for being part of a wedding.
Why Salman Rushdie's work sparked decades of controversy
Indian-born British author Salman Rushdie was brutally attacked this week. He has been the subject of death threats since his book The Satanic Verses was published in 1988.
Books We Love: 3 recommendations for a non-fiction read
A summer edition of NPR's Books We Love. Today, we hear recommendations from our staff for three non-fiction titles: "Making Videogames," "The Nineties," and "Korean American." Bronson Arcuri is a video producer at NPR, where he directs the "Planet Money Shorts" video series and helps out with Tiny Desk Concerts...
Ridley turns a horrific Hurricane Katrina story into a scripted drama
The Apple TV+ series Five Days at Memorial explores a terrible question: How did 45 patients die at a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina? Executive producer John Ridley has answers.
Belinda Huijuan Tang's debut novel explores family, forgiveness in times of change
The novel "A Map For The Missing" opens in the United States in the 1990s. A young academic named Tang Yitian gets a phone call from his mother back in a small Chinese village. She shouts, your father's gone missing. That first line of the book is written in Chinese characters.
Short 'Stories from the Tenants Downstairs' describe the gentrification of their home
SIDIK FOFANA: (Reading) Days left - 10 - money you got - $0 - money you need - $350. That is the first line of an electrifying debut collection of short stories by writer and public school teacher, Sidik Fofana. It's called "Stories From the Tenants Downstairs." All but one story are told by a different resident in a fictional high-rise building in Harlem. Many of the Black residents are struggling to get by, and they have very distinct voices. The first is Mimi.
Superorganism reaches into all the musical corners of the Earth on 'World Wide Pop'
SUPERORGANISM: (Singing) Good morning. Welcome to the channel. I hope you can handle the tutorial. Orono - she prefers to go by just her first name - is the lead singer of the band Superorganism. They made a splash with their debut album in 2018, a frenzy of collected samples and deadpan lyrics. Her bandmates, who are from all over the world, met both in-person and on the internet, and their musings about the peril and promise of life online continue in a new album, "World Wide Pop."
Sylvan Esso ditches its guiding principles of pop for its new album 'No Rules Sandy'
SYLVAN ESSO: (Singing) I love the ocean. I love the air. I love the feeling that I get out there. SUMMERS: And on a sunny Sunday afternoon in July, the band Sylvan Esso announced to the crowd gathered there for the Newport Folk Festival that they had a new album coming out. And then they proceeded to perform it.
British ultramarathoner downed a pint of Guinness and then ran across Ireland
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. To drive the 134 miles from Galway City to Dublin, it would take about 2 1/2 hours. Robert Pope thought he'd run across Ireland instead. The British ultramarathoner downed a pint at a pub, then ran and ran. He says he considered quitting 2 hours in. But thanks to some bananas and a can of soda, he finished under the wire in 23 hours and 39 minutes. And he celebrated with another pint of Guinness. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Social justice activists continue to push for a name change to Faneuil Hall
Faneuil Hall is one of Boston's most famous landmarks. Activists and ministers want to rename it. Cristela Guerra from member station WBUR reports. CRISTELA GUERRA, BYLINE: Reverend Kevin Peterson sees the fight to change the name of Faneuil Hall as a spiritual one. KEVIN PETERSON: On a certain level, racism...
TV's favorite foul-mouth kids are celebrating an anniversary
PRIMUS: (Singing) I'm going down to South Park, going to have myself a time. MARTINEZ: Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny have been entertaining and offending for 25 years. "South Park" premiered in 1997, but the characters first came to life five years earlier in a student film. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM,...
Megan Thee Stallion gets vulnerable on hot sophomore album 'Traumazine'
MEGAN THEE STALLION: (Rapping) Behind this smile, I'm fighting these tears 'cause a b**** be sad as f***. Ever since my mama died 2019, I don't really know who I can trust. CHANG: A follow-up to her 2020 debut, "Good News," this album takes stock of the artist's tumultuous past few years and reasserts her superstar status. Sidney Madden has been listening. She's an NPR music reporter and co-host of the podcast Louder Than A Riot. And she is here to tell us all about the new album. Hey, Sidney.
Author Salman Rushdie was attacked on a lecture stage in New York
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin...
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend listening and viewing
This week, Milwaukee County Zoo visitors witnessed the birth of a baby boy giraffe, Bear Grylls taught us how to embrace fear, and NPR's readers and listeners shared their wonderful hobbies. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check...
How a Grammy-winning Pueblo musician influenced the soundtrack for 'Prey'
A lot of franchise gunk and mythology has built up around the 1987 action flick, Predator — which featured Arnold Schwarzenegger and other he-men battling a vicious game hunter from outer space boasting thermal vision, a cloaking device, and big, nasty mandibles. Prey, a new movie streaming on Hulu,...
What's going on with Ezra Miller? A look at the ongoing scandals
Vermont state police have charged the actor Ezra Miller with felony burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. This is just the latest after months of arrests, charges, and allegations of assault and grooming the actor faces. Miller, who lives in Vermont, is perhaps best known as The Flash in Warner Bros'...
Novelist Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator after being stabbed at a speaking event
As an arts correspondent based at NPR West, Mandalit del Barco reports and produces stories about film, television, music, visual arts, dance and other topics. Over the years, she has also covered everything from street gangs to Hollywood, police and prisons, marijuana, immigration, race relations, natural disasters, Latino arts and urban street culture (including hip hop dance, music, and art). Every year, she covers the Oscars and the Grammy awards for NPR, as well as the Sundance Film Festival and other events. Her news reports, feature stories and photos, filed from Los Angeles and abroad, can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Alt.latino, and npr.org.
'Dear Sirs, May I make a complaint?' Letters from another century are humorous and also candid
Evan Gregg, who lives in western Massachusetts, found a stash of old complaint letters to Montgomery Ward, saved by his grandmother who worked at the catalog in the 1930s. Gregg brought them to life in a book and a staging called "Dear Mister Ward." A 1930s musical soundtrack fades down...
This interactive exhibit in Hartford transports you directly inside artwork of Vincent Van Gogh
If you've ever wanted to gaze upward at the stars of Vincent Van Gogh's "Starry Night" or walk along his "Café Terrace at Night," a new exhibit in Hartford comes about as close as possible to immersing you directly in the expressive brushwork of this influential Dutch artist. It’s...
