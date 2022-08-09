ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Short 'Stories from the Tenants Downstairs' describe the gentrification of their home

SIDIK FOFANA: (Reading) Days left - 10 - money you got - $0 - money you need - $350. That is the first line of an electrifying debut collection of short stories by writer and public school teacher, Sidik Fofana. It's called "Stories From the Tenants Downstairs." All but one story are told by a different resident in a fictional high-rise building in Harlem. Many of the Black residents are struggling to get by, and they have very distinct voices. The first is Mimi.
Connecticut Public

Superorganism reaches into all the musical corners of the Earth on 'World Wide Pop'

SUPERORGANISM: (Singing) Good morning. Welcome to the channel. I hope you can handle the tutorial. Orono - she prefers to go by just her first name - is the lead singer of the band Superorganism. They made a splash with their debut album in 2018, a frenzy of collected samples and deadpan lyrics. Her bandmates, who are from all over the world, met both in-person and on the internet, and their musings about the peril and promise of life online continue in a new album, "World Wide Pop."
Connecticut Public

British ultramarathoner downed a pint of Guinness and then ran across Ireland

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. To drive the 134 miles from Galway City to Dublin, it would take about 2 1/2 hours. Robert Pope thought he'd run across Ireland instead. The British ultramarathoner downed a pint at a pub, then ran and ran. He says he considered quitting 2 hours in. But thanks to some bananas and a can of soda, he finished under the wire in 23 hours and 39 minutes. And he celebrated with another pint of Guinness. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Connecticut Public

Megan Thee Stallion gets vulnerable on hot sophomore album 'Traumazine'

MEGAN THEE STALLION: (Rapping) Behind this smile, I'm fighting these tears 'cause a b**** be sad as f***. Ever since my mama died 2019, I don't really know who I can trust. CHANG: A follow-up to her 2020 debut, "Good News," this album takes stock of the artist's tumultuous past few years and reasserts her superstar status. Sidney Madden has been listening. She's an NPR music reporter and co-host of the podcast Louder Than A Riot. And she is here to tell us all about the new album. Hey, Sidney.
Connecticut Public

Novelist Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator after being stabbed at a speaking event

As an arts correspondent based at NPR West, Mandalit del Barco reports and produces stories about film, television, music, visual arts, dance and other topics. Over the years, she has also covered everything from street gangs to Hollywood, police and prisons, marijuana, immigration, race relations, natural disasters, Latino arts and urban street culture (including hip hop dance, music, and art). Every year, she covers the Oscars and the Grammy awards for NPR, as well as the Sundance Film Festival and other events. Her news reports, feature stories and photos, filed from Los Angeles and abroad, can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Alt.latino, and npr.org.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

