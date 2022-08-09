SUPERORGANISM: (Singing) Good morning. Welcome to the channel. I hope you can handle the tutorial. Orono - she prefers to go by just her first name - is the lead singer of the band Superorganism. They made a splash with their debut album in 2018, a frenzy of collected samples and deadpan lyrics. Her bandmates, who are from all over the world, met both in-person and on the internet, and their musings about the peril and promise of life online continue in a new album, "World Wide Pop."

MUSIC ・ 8 HOURS AGO