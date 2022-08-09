There’s no place like home. Each year, that expression becomes real to a new class of students, for whom Washington University will become a second home. The sense of community and belonging experienced at WashU, however, endures long after the midnight runs to Bear’s Den and all-nighters in Olin Library have ended. After graduating, many WashU alumni come to realize the home they found here cannot be reduced to a physical building. Rather, it resides in the people — the friends, professors and mentors — whose presence filled those spaces with color and life.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO