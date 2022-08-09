ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wustl.edu

A friendship for the ages

There’s no place like home. Each year, that expression becomes real to a new class of students, for whom Washington University will become a second home. The sense of community and belonging experienced at WashU, however, endures long after the midnight runs to Bear’s Den and all-nighters in Olin Library have ended. After graduating, many WashU alumni come to realize the home they found here cannot be reduced to a physical building. Rather, it resides in the people — the friends, professors and mentors — whose presence filled those spaces with color and life.
Duncan, Hickey named Loeb Teaching Fellows

James R. Duncan, MD, PhD, a professor of radiology, and Erin Hickey, MD, an assistant professor of pediatrics, have been named the 2022-24 Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Teaching Fellows at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The fellowship program was established in 2004 with a gift...
Katz named 2022 Haub Law Emerging Scholar

Elizabeth Katz, associate professor of law at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, has been selected as the 2021-2022 Haub Law Emerging Scholar in Gender & Law by Pace University for her paper “Sex, Suffrage, and State Constitutional Law: Women’s Legal Right to Hold Public Office.”
Fostering diversity — of people and ideas

Greetings to the friends of Washington University! A new academic year is upon us and with it, the promise of adventure: new connections, new discoveries and, of course, a bright new group of Washington University Bears. Welcome, Class of 2026!. This year’s class of first-year students represents a distinction worth...
