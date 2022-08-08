Read full article on original website
Related
Black Guns Matter founder says only 'acceptable' gun control is more 'safe, responsible' owners saving lives
Just days before an armed citizen stopped a gunman during a deadly mall shooting, Black Guns Matter and Solutionary Center founder Maj Toure argued the only "acceptable" gun control policy that could prevent future tragedies is safely and responsibly training more firearms owners. "Is somebody there with a good understanding...
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
BBC
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Sorry, legal gun owners are part of America's problem
As is often the case with conservatives, the writer of the July 3 letter “Legal, reasonable gun owners not the problem” is short on facts and long on unenlightened ideology. First, he is grieved that “legal gun owners” like himself are being held responsible for the crisis of...
The Largest Hate Groups in America
American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media. The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
2 Black Girls Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly Striking A White Woman And Saying, ‘I Hate White People’
In a country where the only kind of supremacy is white supremacy, a Black person can still catch a hate crime for assaulting a white person while expressing anti-white sentiment. This is the lesson two Black teenagers learned in NYC after they allegedly got into a “verbal dispute” with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to death
Pastor fighting violence loses his son in a shooting. Orin Grant Sr. is a Louisiana pastor who has an outreach program to stop street violence in his community. He is now mourning the death of his son Orin Grant Jr. who was shot near St. Paul Baptist Church in Gretna City where Grant Sr. preached and his namesake played drums every Sunday.
Washington Examiner
Experts make case for AR-15: Only defense in civil war
The gun industry’s report last week that there are 24 million AR-15/AK-47 rifles in America got us wondering why it’s America’s favorite weapon. In asking those who own and sell them, we heard the usual: The rifles are fun to shoot, they’re accurate, and there are thousands of configurations to play with.
Florida Teens, Families Sue School Boards Over 'Don't Say Gay' Law: 'Forces Us to Self-Censor'
Florida's LGBTQ teens and parents are going after their school districts over the recently-enacted H.B. 1557, widely known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. The complaint argues that the legislation "effectively silences and erases LGBTQ+ students and families" by banning discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3 and restricts those topics for students through 12th grade based on vague standards of what's appropriate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gun Violence Starts with Inequity. Let's Start There | Opinion
Black and brown communities are literally dying because they're being systemically denied economic opportunity.
The Oak Creek massacre signaled the rise of White supremacist violence. But the warnings went unheeded
In the decade since the 2012 attack on a Sikh gurdwara in Wisconsin, the US domestic terror threat has escalated, and mass shootings have become a fixture of American life. And with each new tragedy, the deadly mass shooting fades further and further from memory.
American Exodus? Why Americans Are Fleeing Some States and Moving to Others
If you care about your future, don't plan on moving anywhere where the state taxes, debt and pension obligations are out of control.
A House Divided | The Next US Civil War May Be Closer Than You Think
Civil war happens all over the globe, but experts believe with all the division, political climate change, national mass shootings, and policy change, people may be readying themselves for a new civil war here in the United States.
'Modern day slavery': Lawmakers, advocates seek change after Republic prison labor investigation
Reacting to an investigation by The Arizona Republic and KJZZ, lawmakers and advocates are calling for a review of the state’s use of prison labor. “Forced prison labor is nothing more than modern day slavery, and our state's growing reliance on this workforce is irresponsible, immoral and inexcusable,” said state Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale....
Poll: Black, Native American and Latino families face serious problems from inflation
Those households are struggling to stay afloat, according to a new poll from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
US police say killings of four Muslim men may be linked
Police in the US state of New Mexico said Saturday they are investigating the murders of three Muslim men that they suspect are related to a fourth homicide from last year. "Investigators believe Friday's murder may be connected to three recent murders of Muslim men also from South Asia," the statement said.
Opinion: The Sales of Assault Rifles Are Arguably Contributing to a Deeply Toxic Form of Masculinity
Many cultures, religions, and countries view it in different ways: in Buddhism, for instance, the yang is considered to be very masculine—People tend to associate it with productivity, activity, and movement. It might involve working on a project, chopping wood, or going for a motorcycle ride.
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0