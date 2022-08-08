Read full article on original website
Cafe provides a free-range space for adoptable cats
A stray cat inspired one woman to design a space where felines can roam free and get adopted.
buzznicked.com
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
lovemeow.com
Cat Left Behind Outside, is Scooped Up by Kind People, Turns Out, They Rescue Her Kittens too
A cat who had been left behind in a neighborhood, was scooped up by kind people. As it turned out, they rescued her kittens too. A cat named Tails was spotted in a neighborhood of Brisbane, Australia, scrounging around for food and shelter. Her previous owners had moved away and left her behind to fend for herself.
pethelpful.com
Video of Cat Comforting Golden Retriever Puppy Is Full of So Much Love
They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
dailyphew.com
Meet Three Best Friends – Two Dogs And A Cat Who Love Doing Everything Together
What if I told you that this post is about three best friends, but not ordinary ones? Meet Watson and Kiko – two golden retriever boys, and Harry – one adorably silly cat who can’t imagine his life without his best dog buddies. Unlike some people might think, three of them live in perfect harmony and share a very strong passion for napping.
ohmymag.co.uk
Surprising things you didn’t know your cat's tail was telling you
Some people think enigmatic cats are less expressive than dogs, but this is far from true. While dogs bark, wag their tails or lick your face to show affection, the cat language is much more sophisticated. Gracious tails are cats' best communication tool, and you have to watch them diligently to crack the code.
One Green Planet
Rescuers Creatively Trap Mama Cat and Her Kittens to Save Them
Heidi Wrangles Cats, a rescuer in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, got a call about a mother and her four kittens who needed help. Once she arrived, she set up the humane trap and waited for the litter and their mom to all make their way into the trap together. However, instead of falling for the trap, the kittens had fun messing with Heidi! They went right up to the camera to say hi and used the trap as their playground.
A Virginia zoo is auctioning the chance to name its adorable new siamang
The Virginia Zoo welcomed the birth of an adorable, endangered ape -- and they're offering the public the chance to name the rare primate.
pethelpful.com
Cat's First Meeting With Kitten Doesn't Quite Go As Planned
For every one person who loves children, you'll find another who'd rather be anywhere else. Neither person is in the wrong for feeling how they do--it's just different! Not surprisingly, it's the exact same for animals. Especially for those who aren't around babies often, these new interactions can be hit-or-miss.
petpress.net
Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs
Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
Portly Cat Stuck in Storm Drain Rescued: 'Lay Off The Treats'
The cat was taken to a local animal shelter to wait for its owner to collect it.
International Cat Day: Ten surprising facts you may not know about your feline friend
In celebration of International Cat Day, we’re bringing you a list of 10 surprising facts you may not have known about your feline friend.For example, did you know that a group of cats can be referred to as a “clowder,” and they can rotate their ears back by 180 degrees?Want to find out what percentage of its life an average cat spends snoozing? This video will enlighten you.Established in 2002, the annual event is intended to raise awareness for cats, and learn about ways to help and protect themClick here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Jessica Chastain meets with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in UkraineJennette McCurdy claims Nickelodeon offered her money to keep experiences private
pethelpful.com
Cat's Epic Attempt to Stop Mom From Leaving the House Is Absolutely Priceless
Our fur babies are some of the sweetest hellos and the hardest goodbyes, but dogs are the ones typically known for being clingy. In this popular TikTok video, though, it's a fuzzy feline trying to keep her mama from going to work!. Luna the black cat is absolutely precious and...
katzenworld.co.uk
Brother-and-Sister Hospice Cats Named Joint National Cat of the Year 2022
A pair of rescue cats who spend their days comforting patients, families and staff at a hospice have been named joint National Cat of the Year 2022. Jasper and Willow beat hundreds of other entries to be named overall winners in the nation’s biggest celebration of pet cats, organised by Cats Protection and held at London’s Savoy Hotel on Thursday 4 August.
