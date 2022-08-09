ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago’s Top Tech Funding Rounds Totaled $123.6M in July

July brought soaring temperatures and significant funding rounds to the Chicago area. Five of the largest rounds raised by local tech startups totaled a combined $123.6 million last month. Read on to see which companies raised the most capital and what they plan to do with their new funds. #5....
Chicago-Based CarrierSource Launches to Bring Reviews to the Logistics Industry

For many customers, reading product or service reviews is a common practice before visiting a new restaurant or even making a purchase online. Reviews can help instill confidence in the product or service and are invaluable for business. Despite their usefulness, customer reviewers are hard to find for logistics and shipping companies despite the essential service they provide.
