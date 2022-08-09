Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Shooting in downtown Chico Thursday night, bystander hit by ricocheted bullet
CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department's (CPD) Violence Suppression Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred at a parking structure in the downtown area Thursday night. Nobody was injured during the shooting, according to police, but a bystander attending the nearby Farmer's Market was struck by a ricocheted bullet fired during the incident.
Chico gas station robbed after Florida man falls through roof
CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Florida man was arrested in Chico on Thursday after falling through the roof of a gas station and robbing it, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said that Joseph Martin, 28, of Florida burglarized the Valero Gas Station at 2233 Esplanade in Chico after falling through the roof of […]
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Felon arrested for pointing gun at mother and toddler in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico woman called police Wednesday night to report a man had tailgated her car and pointed a gun at her and her toddler. Mario Urzua-Avalos, 20, was arrested on a series of charges being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in Chico gas station burglary arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a Florida man who is a suspect in a burglary of the Valero gas station in Chico on Aug. 4, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said the gas station at 2233 Esplanade was burglarized at about 3 a.m. Officers said the suspect,...
actionnewsnow.com
Shots fired hitting shopper near Thursday Night Market in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman after shots were fired in downtown Chico during the Thursday Night Market. The shots were fired just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking structure at Fourth and Salem Streets. Chico police say there was an argument between people in two vehicles. A person shopping heard gunshots and felt something hit them in the lower body.
kpay.com
CPD Arrest Man for Brandishing Handgun
On Wednesday, the Chico Police Department got a report of a suspect who allegedly brandished a gun on the 600 block of E. 12th Street inn Chico. The victim, a woman and her toddler child, said a man, the suspect, identified as Mario Urzua-Avalos, 20, was tailgating them for an unknown reason. The victim pulled to the shoulder of the road to allow the suspect to pass. He passed the victim then turned around and drove back toward the victim. As the suspect passed the victim in the opposite direction, he reportedly pointed a handgun at the victim and her child before speeding away. After a Search of the area , CPD found him near the Dorothy Johnson Center near the 2oth Street Park, Urzua-Avalos was arrested and booked into Butte County Jail.
kubaradio.com
Drugs Seized, Arrest Made after Raid by Narcotics Task Force
(BCSO release) On August 10th, 2022, Agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) and assisted by a Chico Police Department Patrol Officer, served a search warrant at 194 E. Shasta Avenue Apartment #4B in Chico. Simultaneously, Shane Edward Gower, a 42 year-old resident of the aforementioned apartment, was stopped in a vehicle near the location, also pursuant to the search warrant. Several other people were detained. Ray Shawn Kaliske, a 34 year-old Chico resident, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
krcrtv.com
Officer seriously injured by homeless man threatening customers inside store in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico police officer was seriously injured Tuesday evening while arresting a homeless man reportedly swinging around a hammer and threatening customers inside a store. Chico Police said they received a call from a store on the 2500 block of Notre Dame Boulevard at around 6:15...
kpay.com
Chico Officer Injured during Arrest
Chico Police say an officer is recovering after a suspect punched the officer - breaking a bone in the officer's face. It happened Tuesday evening after officers responded to a call of a man threatening customers at a store on the 2500 block of Notre Dame Boulevard. Police say 36-year-old James Owens, who was allegedly swigning a hammer and poitning at customers, took off when they tried to arrest him. The officer was able to catch up to Owens, who allegedly punched the officer. Owens was booked into the Butte County Jail on several charges including battery against a police officer.
krcrtv.com
SCSO: Domestic violence victim shoots and kills abuser in Cottonwood
The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says a victim of ongoing physical abuse shot and killed her abuser Sunday night in Cottonwood. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the 15000 block of Gas Point Road around 9:45 p.m. Sunday for a gunshot victim. When deputies arrived they found...
actionnewsnow.com
Person stabbed in Red Bluff Tuesday, no suspects
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A homeless person who lives in Red Bluff was stabbed on Tuesday night, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing just before 6 p.m. in the area of Crosby Lane and Spyglass Drive. The person who was stabbed...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested for battery on a Peace Officer
CHICO, Calif. - A suspect was arrested on multiple charges related to battery on a Peace Officer resulting in serious bodily injury Tuesday evening, says Chico Police Department. At 6:15 p.m., the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a call at a retail store in the 2500 block of Notre...
kubaradio.com
Yuba City Police Arrest 2 Men After Home Depot, Catalytic Converter Thefts
(YCPD release) – A-Graveyard shift was dispatched to a theft from Home Depot last night where the suspect fled in a vehicle. Our Officers were able to locate the car and through their investigation, they located the property stolen from Home Depot and a catalytic converter that had been stolen earlier in the day.
kpay.com
Oroville Woman Faces Hit and Run Charges
The woman suspected in a hit-and-run crash in Oroville earlier this Year that sent a 5-year-old to the hospital was in court Tuesday . Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey says the suspect, Banessa Santana admitted to causing the accident and there is sufficient evidence to hold her over for trial. She faces nine years in prison if she is convicted. She is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 8 to set the jury trial date.
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
kubaradio.com
Yuba City Woman and Ex Boyfriend Missing After Reno Trip
(Yuba City, CA) — Yuba City Police Department officials are helping a family look for a Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend. Family members said 28-year-old Janette Pantoja went on a day-long trip to Reno with Juan Almanza, who’s in his early 30s. Pantoja’s last text was to...
actionnewsnow.com
Police arrest men suspected of stealing Camp Fire settlement money cashed out by woman
CHICO, Calif. - After months of investigation, an arrest has been made in the robbery of a woman that took place at the Chico Marketplace in April, according to the Chico Police Department. On April 28 at approximately 5:45 p.m., officers with the Chico Police Department responded to a report...
actionnewsnow.com
Two people are missing in Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. - Two Yuba City residents are missing after telling their families they were traveling to a classic car and rock-n-roll festival in Reno, NV., said Yuba City Police. On Aug. 7, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, left for the Hot Nights in Reno festival...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville woman charged in crash that sent boy to hospital to go to trial
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The woman suspect in a hit-and-run crash that sent a 5-year-old to the hospital in March was in court again on Tuesday. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Banessa Santana admitted there is sufficient evidence to hold her over for trial. At the end of April, she...
actionnewsnow.com
Missing Red Bluff teenager found
RED BLUFF, Calif. - UPDATE 8/11 - Red Bluff Police Department says Cassius McCabe has been located and returned home safely. The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported...
