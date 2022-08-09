On Wednesday, the Chico Police Department got a report of a suspect who allegedly brandished a gun on the 600 block of E. 12th Street inn Chico. The victim, a woman and her toddler child, said a man, the suspect, identified as Mario Urzua-Avalos, 20, was tailgating them for an unknown reason. The victim pulled to the shoulder of the road to allow the suspect to pass. He passed the victim then turned around and drove back toward the victim. As the suspect passed the victim in the opposite direction, he reportedly pointed a handgun at the victim and her child before speeding away. After a Search of the area , CPD found him near the Dorothy Johnson Center near the 2oth Street Park, Urzua-Avalos was arrested and booked into Butte County Jail.

