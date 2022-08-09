Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska welcomes Maryland governor amid 2024 speculation
OMAHA, Neb. — Before a trip to the politically pivotal Iowa State Fair, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) made a stop in Omaha to talk about being a Republican governor in a deep blue state. "I had the chance to meet with police and firefighters today," Hogan said. "We had...
WOWT
FBI helps stop cyberattack targeting Nebraska hospital
DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - There are new warnings from the FBI when it comes to cyberattacks. Omaha agents revealed Wednesday how Nebraska agriculture has been targeted a number of times in the last year. Bad actors taking aim at six different co-ops with the potential to create major damage...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
News Channel Nebraska
Ritchheart named to Otoe County court
LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
Nebraska man flees Kansas deputies during pursuit crossing state lines
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Nebraska man was taken into custody on Monday night following a police chase across state lines. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 near K-9 Highway and U.S. 75 Highway. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction […]
klkntv.com
One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
North Platte Telegraph
Tuesday turf battles outside Lincoln Planned Parenthood pit demonstrators on both sides of abortion issue
Outside the Planned Parenthood clinic near 48th Street and Old Cheney Road, a crowd gathers. Some are kneeling, praying the rosary. Others are dressed in rainbow colors and hold signs that read “Honk 4 Choice.” People dressed in blue vests hand out pamphlets. Clinic escorts shake tambourines and blare music.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
WIBW
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
Grant funding available to diverse small businesses in Nebraska
Fiserv is offering $10,000 to ethnically diverse small businesses in Nebraska. Two Omaha restaurant owners share how the funding is helping their businesses navigate pandemic-driven challenges.
1011now.com
Petitions for fairness ordinance ballot measure rejected
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The effort to get a fairness ordinance on the ballot in Lincoln this November has hit another snag. According to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shivley, the group Let Lincoln Vote submitted 11,013 signatures on 633 petition pages from people seeking to put a fairness ordinance on the General Election ballot in November.
KETV.com
Nebraska Medicine now offering Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in the Omaha metro, theNovavax COVID-19 vaccine is available for people 18 and older. Nebraska Medicine is offering the vaccine in two locations, one in Lincoln and the other in Omaha. Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, 4014 Leavenworth St. in Omaha. University...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Loses Thousands of Dollars In Scam
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–Lincoln Police are investigating a fraud case, where a 56-year-old Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in what turned out to be a scam while communicating with a woman from Nigeria the past two years. On Wednesday morning, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said that officers...
Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle
Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected. Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks. While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
1011now.com
East Lincoln juice bar announces closure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s identify body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the body that was found Sunday near N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. Officials identified the person as Lamar A. Nedd who is also known as “Freddy Dead.”. Nedd’s death is ruled a homicide according to the release...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Has Another Covid-19 Death
Lincoln, NE (August 8, 2022) Lincoln had one more death from Covid-`19 today. She was a woman over 100 years of age. Her death brings the Lancaster County pandemic death toll to 447. The health department reported 86 new cases over the weekend, and 45 more today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT.
