Lincoln, NE

KETV.com

Nebraska welcomes Maryland governor amid 2024 speculation

OMAHA, Neb. — Before a trip to the politically pivotal Iowa State Fair, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) made a stop in Omaha to talk about being a Republican governor in a deep blue state. "I had the chance to meet with police and firefighters today," Hogan said. "We had...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

FBI helps stop cyberattack targeting Nebraska hospital

DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - There are new warnings from the FBI when it comes to cyberattacks. Omaha agents revealed Wednesday how Nebraska agriculture has been targeted a number of times in the last year. Bad actors taking aim at six different co-ops with the potential to create major damage...
DAVID CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
NEBRASKA STATE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ritchheart named to Otoe County court

LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
LINCOLN, NE
WIBW

Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
1011now.com

Petitions for fairness ordinance ballot measure rejected

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The effort to get a fairness ordinance on the ballot in Lincoln this November has hit another snag. According to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shivley, the group Let Lincoln Vote submitted 11,013 signatures on 633 petition pages from people seeking to put a fairness ordinance on the General Election ballot in November.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Medicine now offering Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in the Omaha metro, theNovavax COVID-19 vaccine is available for people 18 and older. Nebraska Medicine is offering the vaccine in two locations, one in Lincoln and the other in Omaha. Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, 4014 Leavenworth St. in Omaha. University...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Loses Thousands of Dollars In Scam

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–Lincoln Police are investigating a fraud case, where a 56-year-old Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in what turned out to be a scam while communicating with a woman from Nigeria the past two years. On Wednesday morning, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said that officers...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle

Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected. Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks. While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

East Lincoln juice bar announces closure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Has Another Covid-19 Death

Lincoln, NE (August 8, 2022) Lincoln had one more death from Covid-`19 today. She was a woman over 100 years of age. Her death brings the Lancaster County pandemic death toll to 447. The health department reported 86 new cases over the weekend, and 45 more today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT.
LINCOLN, NE

