‘Cajundome City’ Film About Cajundome’s Role as Mega-Shelter During Katrina to Premier [Video]

Do You Know Anything About This Old Plastic Mardi Gras Cup
One Acadiana family is looking for the origin of an old plastic Mardi Gras cup that's been in the family for years. Still being used today, it's beaten up, but continues to be a household favorite drinking instrument. But where is it from?. Take a look at the scratched-up, faded...
Bartender Shows What Happens When Your Drink Isn’t Strong Enough
Bartenders do listen to their customers when they complain about the drinks they have been served. Many bartenders, such as myself back in the day, had very specific instructions on what to say and what to do to make you feel as if you were getting your money's worth. During...
Glow in the Cro Hot Air Balloon Festival Returns Sept. 2-3 at Pelican Park in Carencro
It's back. The "Glow in the Cro" hot air balloon event returns to Carencro's Pelican Park this Labor Day weekend, September 2-3, 2022. The event will feature a fleet of hot air balloons with morning flights available at sunrise and evening glows at sunset. The weekend will include live music...
Reports of Man Exposing Himself to Women Around LSU Lakes
If you walk around the LSU lakes beware -- there's apparently a man walking around showing women things they'd rather not see. Baton Rouge police have received several reports over the last several weeks of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area. One victim who spoke to...
Empty Just 2 Months Ago, Abbeville Animal Shelter Full Again
The Vermilion Parish Animal Control facility, located off of Highway 14 between Abbeville and Kaplan, is almost at capacity again. Just two short months ago, an animal rescue agency in the northeast was able to work to totally adopt/foster all of the animals housed in the shelter. Every one of the animals was either adopted or fostered and the staff was able to breathe a sigh of relief, if for only a moment.
Wild Video Shows Aftermath of Car That Crashed After Fleeing Gunfire in Downtown Baton Rouge
It was like a scene out of a Hollywood action movie over the weekend in Downtown Baton Rouge. A WAFB story from Lester Duhé provided details on a chaotic video that showed the aftermath of a crash that reportedly happened as a result of the vehicle fleeing gunfire. "Guns,...
Woman Found Unresponsive Inside Vehicle in St. Landry Parish Now Confirmed Dead
Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz has confirmed the death and identity of a woman initially found unresponsive in a vehicle in the Melville area this past Sunday (8/7/22). Woman Found Unresponsive In Vehicle St Landry Parish. According to the official press release, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz is confirming that on Sunday,...
New Iberia Girl Missing, Authorities Ask for Your Help
A New Iberia girl is missing and authorities are hoping that you have information on her whereabouts. The girl, 13, was last seen last night, August 8th, at around 10 pm. I am certain that her family is distraught over her disappearance. KLFY TV10 is reporting that New Iberia Police...
Opelousas Woman Arrested After Initially Telling Police Someone Forced Entry, Fatally Shot Her Husband
An Opelousas woman was arrested after police say she is accused of fatally shooting her husband. According to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon, officers were called out just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night (Aug 10) after a female caller said that her husband had been shot. Initially, the woman...
Ja’Marr Chase’s Top 5 Wide Receiver List is Baffling
Former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is coming off a sensational rookie season. Not only was he a huge weapon on a team that won the AFC and made it to the Super Bowl, but he also earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, and landed a spot on the coveted AP All-Pro team.
