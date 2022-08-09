‘Cajundome City’ Film About Cajundome’s Role as Mega-Shelter During Katrina to Premier [Video]

The Vermilion Parish Animal Control facility, located off of Highway 14 between Abbeville and Kaplan, is almost at capacity again. Just two short months ago, an animal rescue agency in the northeast was able to work to totally adopt/foster all of the animals housed in the shelter. Every one of the animals was either adopted or fostered and the staff was able to breathe a sigh of relief, if for only a moment.

ABBEVILLE, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO