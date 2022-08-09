ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

‘Cajundome City’ Film About Cajundome’s Role as Mega-Shelter During Katrina to Premier [Video]

By Michael Dot Scott
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Lafayette, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Empty Just 2 Months Ago, Abbeville Animal Shelter Full Again

The Vermilion Parish Animal Control facility, located off of Highway 14 between Abbeville and Kaplan, is almost at capacity again. Just two short months ago, an animal rescue agency in the northeast was able to work to totally adopt/foster all of the animals housed in the shelter. Every one of the animals was either adopted or fostered and the staff was able to breathe a sigh of relief, if for only a moment.
ABBEVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Hurricane Katrina#Cajundome#Entertain#Linus Movies#Premier Lsb Video#Acadian House Publishing#Vidox Motion Imagery
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy