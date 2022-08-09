ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Council Chips in for Foot Bridge Across Snake River

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Efforts to link Twin Falls and Jerome counties with a pedestrian bridge are moving forward thanks to a recent financial commitment from the City of Twin Falls. During the August 2, Twin Falls City Council Meeting, council members approved a $10,000 commitment to the Broken Bridge Project that will link Auger Falls Park, on the Twin Falls side, with the Yingst Grade, on the Jerome side, with a bridge. This is the second time Southern Idaho Tourism and Jerome 20/20 has tried to collect funds for the pedestrian bridge across the Snake River. Southern Idaho Tourism Executive Director Melissa Barry told council members earlier efforts in 2020 to collect federal funding fell through. The Twin Falls Council at the time also committed $10,000 to the project, which was never used. Now, with help from Jerome County and other contributions, new funding opportunities are in the works to construct a pedestrian bridge at roughly $54,000. Other parts of the project would involve more funding to restore vehicle access to the Yingst Grade; only for emergency vehicle use. Barry estimated construction could begin sometime in 2023. Currently a much older concrete bridge structure crosses the Snake River and is only accessible when river flows are low.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Trains Raise My Wrath

Of course, I’m a curmudgeon. You get the prestigious title when your hair turns white, you reach 60 and you go to bed before sunset. I complain a lot about young people and tell them how easy they have it compared to my generation when we had only landline telephones, three TV channels and music was on AM radio. I don’t have patience for grocery store clerks who stop scanning items while they gossip with the person ahead of me at the checkout. I don’t care if you approve of me because I have disdain for you!
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Where to do Your Back to School Shopping in Twin Falls at One Location

While it may seem like it began last week, summer is already coming to an end, and many kids in the area will be starting school back up next week. It is coming quick and time for back to school shopping will run out quick. While many will run to the big corporate stores, there might be a better option if you wait until this weekend. There is a one-stop shop this Saturday to get much of the back-to-school shopping done, as well as a great way to support local vendors in the area.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Largest House for Sale in Twin Falls has Everything You’d Want in a Home

The largest house for sale in Twin Falls right now has everything you could want in a home. The proof is in the pictures and you’re going to love what you see. This monster house is for sale in Twin Falls and has a grand total of 5,670 square feet of living space. That size makes it almost 1,000 square feet larger than the most expensive house for sale in Twin Falls and the price tag is $1.3 million lower. Think about all the things you wish you had in your house or if you were building a place. A great price is probably a pretty big factor in deciding what you’d actually add to your home and this place already has a great price tag. It also has a pool, theater, hot tub, large lawn, pergola, covered outdoor BBQ, and more bathroom counter space than most home kitchens.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Twin Falls County, ID
Government
County
Twin Falls County, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Twin Falls County, ID
Lifestyle
City
Murtaugh, ID
City
Buhl, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
ABC4

Lights and Laser show returns in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – The flashing lights and lasers are returning to the Magic Valley this fall with a new location and twist. According to a press release, organizers are moving the event to Idaho Central Legacy Fields creating more space for the event which continues to sell out annually. It is the fifth […]
TWIN FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

PHOTOS: That Idaho farm life

K.C. Bartholomew threshes alfalfa Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2022, in Twin Falls County. Bartholomew has been farming the same piece of land for 35 years using the same tractor.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

How to Watch the Live Video Feed of The Shoshone Falls

In 2014, a camera was installed overlooking the Snake River Canyon and the Shoshone Falls. The City of Twin Falls installed the camera with a live video feed streaming to their website so residents and visitors could check the water flows from their homes. The live video isn’t embeddable, so you have to visit the Shoshone Falls video site to see it.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Centennial Park#Parking Space#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Snake River
KOOL 96.5

Where Are The Drops In Shoshone, Idaho

The Drops are a Magic Valley secret that you will never find unless a local shows you where they are. Surprisingly though, some locals haven't even been there or heard of them!. How To Get The The Drops. Directions To The Drops In Shoshone. The Drops are in the middle...
SHOSHONE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
98.3 The Snake

Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western

Do you love games? Do you love eating delicious, warm spaghetti? If you enjoy one or both of these, there is an event taking place in the Magic Valley this weekend that is tailored-made for you. It is called the Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western and it is taking place this Saturday, August 13 from 6:30 PM until 8:30 PM at Rock Creek Station and the Stricker Homesite, located at 3715 E 3200 N in Hansen. Tickets to the event are $30 per person or $50 per couple. Don't hesitate as there are only 50 spots available. The meal at the event will consist of spaghetti, cooked by Martha Roberts, as well as garlic bread and salad. Before and after dinner they will be playing a game that is a combination of 'Clue' meets 'Amazing Race.' There will be slight physical stages and mental puzzles as you eliminate suspects at each station before determining a person, a place, and a weapon in who committed the crime. It is a unique event that also gives back and raises money for a good cause.
HANSEN, ID
98.3 The Snake

8 Ways to Spend the Final Full Week of Summer in the Magic Valley

It seems like summer just started a week ago. School was getting out, the snow was finally melting, and the weather was actually pleasant, but now summer is coming to an end, the heat continues to blaze on, and days will soon begin to get shorter. With many going back to school next week, that means this is the final full week of summer for those families. Another summer has come and gone, but there is enough time left to enjoy some last summer activities and fun. Deciding how to spend the last week though, isn't always easy, but here are a few ideas on how to squeeze every last minute out of it this week.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Is This Unique Shop in Wendell Still Open?

Sometimes you see something and want to stop but the clock works against you. One summer afternoon a couple of years ago I pulled off a street in Wendell to answer my phone (I wouldn’t want to break the law!) I was intrigued by the paint job at the business in front of me. Grizzly Dairy Wear doesn’t much emphasize the grizzly on the outside, but you clearly get the bovine reference.
WENDELL, ID
98.3 The Snake

What Would You Do? Losing an Item You Bought in the Magic Valley

What would you do? What would you do if you went to the grocery store, bought an item, got home, and realized you forgot it? Do you go back and get it? Do you just chalk up the loss and let it go? Do you go buy the same item at a closer store? Do you call the store and see if it is still there? Do you get on Facebook and rant about it? There are multiple options and all of us have been in this situation or will be at some point in time but what do you do when it happens to you?
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Small Town South of Twin Falls Proves You Don’t Need Cops For Peace

There’s a small town in between Las Vegas and Twin Falls that is doing something brilliant to help fight crime and it actually involves them not doing anything at all. How can police fight crime without fighting it? In the little city of McGill, Nevada I witnessed to endeavor first-hand over the weekend. As you drive through the town, not far from Ely, the speed limit drops quickly from 70 to 25. I can’t imagine how many cars travel through this town as it is on the main path to Las Vegas. I don’t suppose most motorists are too excited to slow down so much on their long drives so many probably don’t.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy