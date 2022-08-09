ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Makes a Rainbow Tie-Dye Sweatsuit Look Luxe With a Giant Birkin Bag

Us Weekly
 1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez is reviving the tie-dye trend, but with a luxurious twist.

See Jennifer Lopez’s Hottest Fashion Moments Through the Years: Photos

The singer, 53, was spotted leaving a dance studio in Los Angeles on Monday, August 8, wearing a rainbow tie-dye sweatsuit from Ralph Lauren. Lopez paired the look — which saw a resurgence in 2020 due to shoppers leaning on comfortable attire while isolating amid the COVID-19 pandemic — with Nike Air Force 1s that featured neon swooshes.

Jennifer Lopez. Broadimage/Shutterstock

The "Get Right" artist accessorized with red sunglasses from Quay and a large green Hermés Birkin bag, giving the relaxed ensemble a high-fashion upgrade. Lopez sported a similar set from the fashion label while out and about in her native New York City two years ago.

The Hustlers star's Monday outfit comes after she stunned in a sparkly getup at the 2022 LuisaViaRoma x Unicef Capri Gala on July 31.

The hitmaker concluded the event — which is held every year to celebrate the retailer’s long-term Unicef partnership — with a lively performance. To belt out her greatest songs, Lopez wowed in a feather-adorned Roberto Cavalli design. The look featured a sexy zebra print top that was finalized with jewels. Lopez teamed the piece with matching pants that were embellished with feathers.

A Breakdown of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Looks From Their Parisian Honeymoon

“Che notte!!! Grazie Capri!! Ti Amo 🇮🇹 #LVRxUNICEF @unicef @luisaviaroma @jlobeauty,” Lopez captioned a video of her concert shared via Instagram.

Lopez’s big night marked her first major performance as Mrs. Ben Affleck . The Enough star and the Gone Girl actor, 49, tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16 and later jetted off to France to celebrate their honeymoon in Paris.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Selena star wrote via her “On The J Lo” newsletter one day after her nuptials. “[The wedding was] exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

Lopez shared that she and Affleck changed into their wedding outfits in the break room.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” the “Waiting For Tonight” singer revealed.

