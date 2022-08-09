Read full article on original website
Mendota Reporter
L. Gies chosen as Sweet Corn Festival parade grand marshal
MENDOTA – The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce has selected Larry Gies as Grand Marshal of the 2022 Sweet Corn Festival Parade. Gies was born in Rockford, but moved to Mendota with his family at the age of 3 and is a 1984 graduate of Mendota High School. Having spent the majority of his early life in Mendota, Gies has many great memories of the Annual Sweet Corn Festival. One such memory is the first time he brought his wife Beth to the Beer Garden, where the band was playing “Sweet Home Alabama.” Larry and Beth Gies met while attending the University of Illinois, and they now have two sons and one daughter of whom they are very proud.
100fmrockford.com
Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivers a first in 14 years
BELVIDERE — This year’s Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivered a scenario that hadn’t happened in 14 years. The competition’s three judges needed an extra round to select a winner, and the three finalists were called on to answer an additional question to end the deadlock.
WQAD
Visit Princeton, Illinois for Events for the Whole Family!
From Witches Night Out to the Homestead Festival. Princeton, Illinois Has Something for the Whole Family!
geneseorepublic.com
Who got a new house? Who sold it to them?
Norma J. Hepner Declaration of Trust and Robert L. Hepner Trust to David and Abigail McCall, 9032 E. 2850th St., Kewanee, $248,500. Norma J. Hepner Trust and Robert L. Hepner Trust to Bennett Kuster, 28520 N. 900 Ave., Kewanee, $191,500. Estate of James L. Rounds to Joseph Cordray, 329 E....
Mendota Reporter
Johnsons celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
COMPTON – Mr. and Mrs. Joel Johnson (Jean McClendon) of rural Compton are celebrating 50 years of marriage. The Johnsons were united in marriage on Aug. 5, 1972 at Oglesby Union Church in the bride’s hometown of Oglesby. The Rev. Donald McClintock officiated. The couple was attended by...
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
Iconic Northern Illinois Landmark Is On The Brink Of Being Demolished
Residents in the Northern Illinois area, more specifically the Rockford region, have heard rumblings of renovations and improvements at Davis Park for the past few years. The park, whose name has been synonymous with Rockford for decades, has hosted many events in the past. Concerts, festivals, outdoor movies, outdoor ice...
geneva.il.us
Geneva's Festival Of The Vine Has A New Location In 2022
Savor the flavor of Geneva during Festival of the Vine, an autumn harvest celebration. Initially a celebration of anything grown on a vine, the festival now revolves around food and wine. The main event runs from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9-11 at Fourth and James streets. “Everything you love about...
Stillman Valley football coach’s house stuck by lightning
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — It was a close call for Stillman Valley’s head football coach and his family on Monday. However, it was not flooding this time, but lightning. Mike Lalor said that the was getting ready to leave for the first football practice of the season when his property was hit, starting a […]
starvedrock.media
Oglesby's "Eats in the Street" Slated for Saturday
It's just about time to get your outdoor grub on, in Oglesby. And you can munch away while you “ogle” some classic cars and jam to live music. The “Eats in the Street” food-truck and car-show event takes place on Saturday from 4 to 8 in downtown Oglesby. So far, eight food trucks have confirmed they'll be set up in the city parking lot. They should be right in the thick of things. Classic cars will be on display along Walnut Street, and the band Wildcard will be playing at Seneca Square.
Illinois Apple Orchard Has Job Opportunities for Cider Donut Lovers
Here's an opportunity to pick up a little extra money and get the best cider donut hookup at the same time. Do you love all things fall?. The season of fall will be here soon. Comfortable days, cool nights, wind in the trees sending blowing beautifully colored leaves around. Flannel shirts, sweaters, pumpkin spice coffee drinks, some apple cider, and warm cider donuts.
Mendota Reporter
Estrada-O'Brien joins OSF staff
MENDOTA – OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new family medicine physician to its staff to better serve the community of Mendota and surrounding areas. The addition of Maritza Estrada-O’Brien, MD, on Aug. 1 ensures increased access for patients in need of a primary care provider at the OSF Medical Group – Primary Care at 1405 E. 12th St., Ste. 600, Mendota.
starvedrock.media
Retired Chicago Cop Tabbed As New Streator Police Chief
There's a new top cop in Streator. Retired Chicago Police Department Commander John Franklin has been appointed Streator's new police chief, effective September 1st. He has 28 years of experience with the Chicago P.D. Franklin also has been chief in Dolton and Jacksonville, Arkansas. He replaces Robert Turner who retired...
Popular Rockford Area Eatery Will Open a New Location in Loves Park
My Rockford-born wife has many great memories of family meals here. With their enormous menu, nobody ever left the table unhappy. When I first moved to Rockford, anytime someone brought up grabbing some takeout, this Rockford area staple was mentioned. If you said nobody in your group could decide on where to get food, this place was the remedy. The food was always ready quickly and always delicious.
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Circuit Judge Announces Retirement
Sixteenth Judicial Circuit Judge John Noverini announced he is retiring in August after serving on the bench in Kane County since 2008 and being in the legal profession for more than 34 years. Judge Noverini’s judicial experience includes having served as the Presiding Judge of the Family Law Division, Presiding...
Weekend rain totals pushed 6+ inches in Minnesota, Iowa; 10 in Illinois
The weekend storm system delivered on its promise to squeeze out as much rain as possible, with numerous locations in southern Minnesota, southeast South Dakota, northern Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois getting dumped on. Kandiyohi County, in the Willmar area, was pounded with heavy rain Saturday morning and wound...
geneseorepublic.com
Who are the top job providers in Henry County? Here's a list of them
It's hard to get to-the-minute, real-time local labor statistics, as much of the data is proprietary and some businesses and industries overlap one another (like government and farming). Jobs data also is always fluctuating as labor demand goes up and down and it doesn't always differentiate between part-time and full-time positions.
freepressnewspapers.com
Goodrich Park equipment to remain off limits in Braidwood
Goodrich park on Maple Street has sat idle throughout the spring and summer, unable to play host to neighborhood children who hope to play on the park equipment. Members of the Braidwood Park District Board of Commissioners said unfortunately, things don’t look to get better any time soon. The...
Are the Best Tacos in Illinois at a Low Key Food Truck in the Middle of Nowhere?
If you think the best tacos in the area come from a taco truck... you might be missing out. The Rockford area is known for quite a few things and one of them is food trucks. Drive North, South, East or West and you'll run into a food truck somewhere. Almost every day in the Stateline you'll find a food truck fest, with a ton of those trucks specializing in tacos, but have you tried the tacos from Rapped with Smoke BBQ?
