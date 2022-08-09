ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, IN

WLFI.com

Officials release identity of body found near Tippecanoe river

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the man found along the north bank of the Tippecanoe River. 59-year-old Patrick Kelly was found deceased on August 10. At around 1:30 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from a boater that had...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Fire investigators seek help identifying woman at Kokomo fire scene

KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are asking for the publics help in identifying a woman who may be connected to a suspicious fire in a Kokomo apartment building. According to the Department of Homeland Security, staff at the Kokomo Manor Apartment complex smelled smoke...
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

One person charged in West Lafayette fatal hit and run

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Police Department has has located the car that was the center of a fatal hit-and-run investigation early Tuesday night. WLPD found the driver of the Gold Buick Sudan in Brookston Wednesday. The incident took place on the 1500 block of Kalberer...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Sagamore Parkway trail to connect Lafayette, West Lafayette

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials say a hiking and biking path is sorely needed along Sagamore Parkway between Lafayette and West Lafayette. But building one won't be easy. "We have four different trail projects that are all coming together," Lafayette City Engineer Jeromy Grenard says. The main component...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Ferry Street has gas for $3.45 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Speedway on State Street has gas for...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Blood drive comes to Lafayette Tuesday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — At Faith Church in Lafayette from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, community members are being invited to give back by giving blood. "The one thing that everybody can give is blood," Brice Johnson of the American Red Cross told News 18. The Superhero Summer Blood...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Camp Frenzy: Frankfort

Camp Frenzy: The Frankfort Hotdogs look forward to seeing steady progress throughout the year. As we count down the days till high school football returns we are going to continue to look at how schools around our area are preparing. Up next on our Camp Frenzy tour we're going to take a look at the Frankfort Hot Dogs.
FRANKFORT, IN
WLFI.com

Friendly Market opens downtown Lafayette convenience store

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new convenience store opened its doors Monday at 400 Main Street. Friendly Market's downtown location, near the courthouse square at the corner of Fourth and Main streets, is in a historic building that used to house a bank. The store is similar to other...
LAFAYETTE, IN
NewsBreak
