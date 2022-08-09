Read full article on original website
Officials release identity of body found near Tippecanoe river
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the man found along the north bank of the Tippecanoe River. 59-year-old Patrick Kelly was found deceased on August 10. At around 1:30 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from a boater that had...
Fire investigators seek help identifying woman at Kokomo fire scene
KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are asking for the publics help in identifying a woman who may be connected to a suspicious fire in a Kokomo apartment building. According to the Department of Homeland Security, staff at the Kokomo Manor Apartment complex smelled smoke...
One person charged in West Lafayette fatal hit and run
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Police Department has has located the car that was the center of a fatal hit-and-run investigation early Tuesday night. WLPD found the driver of the Gold Buick Sudan in Brookston Wednesday. The incident took place on the 1500 block of Kalberer...
LPD investigating apartment shooting arrest 15-year-old on school property for firearm
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday at Jeff as police were investigating a Friday shooting at Pheasant Run Apartments. According to the Lafayette Police Department, he faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property, domestic battery and juvenile possession of handgun. LPD stated...
Sagamore Parkway trail to connect Lafayette, West Lafayette
GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials say a hiking and biking path is sorely needed along Sagamore Parkway between Lafayette and West Lafayette. But building one won't be easy. "We have four different trail projects that are all coming together," Lafayette City Engineer Jeromy Grenard says. The main component...
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Ferry Street has gas for $3.45 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Speedway on State Street has gas for...
Blood drive comes to Lafayette Tuesday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — At Faith Church in Lafayette from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, community members are being invited to give back by giving blood. "The one thing that everybody can give is blood," Brice Johnson of the American Red Cross told News 18. The Superhero Summer Blood...
Camp Frenzy: Frankfort
Camp Frenzy: The Frankfort Hotdogs look forward to seeing steady progress throughout the year. As we count down the days till high school football returns we are going to continue to look at how schools around our area are preparing. Up next on our Camp Frenzy tour we're going to take a look at the Frankfort Hot Dogs.
August 10, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – A sunny day expected with near-average temperatures
(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! This morning all of the area is dry we will remain dry for today as high pressure settles into the viewing area. Areas of cloud cover will begin to dissipate later. This morning’s lows are ranging from the mid to upper 50s to the northwest to low 60s from Lafayette to Peru and southward.
Camp Frenzy: The Frankfort Hotdogs look forward to seeing steady progress throughout the year
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As we count down the days till high school football returns we are going to continue to look at how schools around our area are preparing. Up next on our Camp Frenzy tour we're going to take a look at the Frankfort Hot Dogs. Let's...
Friendly Market opens downtown Lafayette convenience store
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new convenience store opened its doors Monday at 400 Main Street. Friendly Market's downtown location, near the courthouse square at the corner of Fourth and Main streets, is in a historic building that used to house a bank. The store is similar to other...
Back to School: West Lafayette hoping construction projects lead to few disruptions for teachers, parents, students
West Lafayette Public Works Director Ben Anderson says the city always attempts to complete the bulk of construction by August 1. This year, however, supply chain slowdowns and difficulties completing utility work have led to delays.
Purdue Federal Credit Union named No.1 Best-In-State Credit Unions 2022
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local credit union is the best in the state of Indiana. Purdue Federal Credit Union has been named the No.1 credit union in the state of Indiana on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Credit Unions 2022. Forbes and Statista based an independent survey...
