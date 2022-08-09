Read full article on original website
Billboard
Here Are the Lyrics to Scotty McCreery’s ‘Damn Strait’
Scotty McCreery snagged his fifth total and consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, as “Damn Strait” ascended to the summit of the July 23-dated chart. “My first country music concert was George Strait, and along with my love for Elvis [Presley], he inspired me to become a country music singer myself,” said McCreery of the hit. “When I did American Idol, George called me and requested I sing his [1995] hit ‘Check Yes or No,’ and I still sing it from time to time in concert. Now, having my fifth straight No. 1 on a song that pays tribute to George, while at the same time being a classic country heartbreaker such as he might have sung, is such a full-circle moment that means the world to me. Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins wrote a clever song that reaches beyond name-dropping Strait hits to tell a meaningful story.”
George Strait & Chris Stapleton Team Up For Knockout Rendition Of Tom Petty’s “You Wreck Me” At Arrowhead Stadium
Talk about two of the best to ever do it in country music, paying homage to one of the greatest rock stars of all time. George Strait and Chris Stapleton teamed up for a concert in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ronnie Dunn says new album ‘100 Proof Neon’ is a return to country music of the '80s
Country music icon Ronnie Dunn spoke about his upcoming album in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, saying it’s a return to the more traditional style of country music from the ’80s. Dunn’s seventh solo album, entitled "100 Proof Neon," is Dunn’s return to the kind of...
CMT
WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Teases ‘90s-Country Inspired Single “The Little Things”
Kelsea Ballerini is set to release another single from her forthcoming record, “Subject to Change.”. While sporting a Shania Twain-inspired cheetah print ensemble, the hitmaker jumped (Aug. 2) on TikTok to ask fans a very important question and to reveal a snippet of the unreleased single. “Wait should I...
The Daily South
Parker McCollum on Growing Up in Texas and His Family's Influence on His Career
Parker McCollum spent childhood summers working on his grandfather's ranch and listening to classic country music. He started writing songs with the guidance of his older brother and played his first gig at 16-years-old, but it wasn't until he moved to Austin, Texas, that he knew that he had found his calling as an artist. On this episode, Parker talks about his mother's cooking, his commitment to writing songs that stand the test of time, his sold out Houston Rodeo show, and the first time he heard George Strait sing Amarillo By Morning.
Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement
Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
Scotty McCreery can’t wipe the smile off his face after getting approval from George Strait
Scotty McCreery talks his single, ‘Damn Strait,’ climbing the charts, how he’s readying for fatherhood and more with Katie Neal on the Superstar Power Hour
WATCH: Cody Johnson Crushes Vince Gill’s ‘When I Call Your Name’ on ‘Opry Loves the 90s’ TV Special
The Grand Ole Opry brought out a slew of heavy-hitters for its upcoming Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s TV special on Circle Network. The TV show will feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Midland, Michael Ray, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Breland, and Chris Young covering popular ’90s country hits.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Sensation Chapel Hart Invited To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut Next Month
Country vocal group Chapel Hart, who were sensational on this season of “America’s Got Talent,” have been invited to make their Grand Ole Opry Debut this August. The all-Black woman group, made up of sisters Danica and Devyn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, received a golden buzzer after their fantastic audition. The July 19 episode featured the group and their original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” which the group said was a response to Dolly Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene.”
CMT
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
Shania Twain Wasn’t ‘Emotionally Ready’ to Make New Music When Prince Contacted Her
Shania Twain regrets passing up the chance to record with Prince before his death. She explained why the opportunity just wasn't right.
George Strait Tops the Charts With ‘Baby Blue’ in 1988
George Strait scored his 14th No. 1 hit 34 years ago this week when “Baby Blue” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on Aug. 6, 1988. The King of Country was on a chart-topping roll at country radio in the late 1980s. Starting with “Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her” in 1986, George went on a run of 11 consecutive No. 1 hits that capped with 1989’s “Ace in the Hole.” Of course, over his career, George scored 44 No. 1 singles on the aforementioned chart.
Vince Gill’s Daughter Joins Him on Stage for Emotional Tribute To Amy Grant
Vince Gill is back on stage. The singer canceled a string of shows when his wife, Amy Grant, suffered injuries from a bicycle accident near their Nashville home. Amy Grant is recovering and Vince is back at Ryman Auditorium for a four-night residency. The shows conclude on August 7. On...
ABC News
10-year-old Arizona girl goes viral singing Selena Quintanilla's classic hits
A 10-year-old singing sensation has gone viral on TikTok for singing the late Selena Quintanilla's classic hits -- with at least one fan calling her the "next Selena." Video of Mariapaula Mazon singing the storied Tejano star's 1992 song "Como la Flor" for Selena's husband Chris Perez has been viewed more than 5 million times in the last month alone.
CMT
WATCH: Ashley McBryde And Her Mom Join Forces On Country-Gospel Cover
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the McBryde household. The “One Night Standards” singer recently jumped on TikTok to prove that she gets her down-to-earth personality and humor from her mother, Martha. While on her headlining This Town Talks Tour, the GRAMMY-nominated artist had...
Watch Carly Pearce and Wynonna Judd Give a Powerful Performance of ‘Why Not Me’ at CMA Fest 2022
At CMA Fest 2022, country singers Carly Pearce and Wynonna Judd gave an emotional performance of the hit song 'Why Not Me.'
Will Payne Harrison’s ‘Goodbye, Sweetheart’ is a Honky-Tonk Ballad You Need to Hear [EXCLUSIVE]
Talented singer-songwriter Will Payne Harrison taps into the all-too-relatable ache of a fresh emotional wound in his impressive new single "Goodbye, Sweetheart," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today. The Louisiana native puts his own modern spin on classic country's trademark tear-in-my-beer-style balladry on the first cut from his...
Vince Gill Set to Become a ‘CMT Giant’
Throughout his 30-plus year career, Vince Gill has picked up 22 Grammys, 19 CMA awards, is a member of the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame, and will now become a “CMT Giant.”. The upcoming CMT GIANTS: Vince Gill, a 90-minute special celebrating Gill, airing...
Lucinda Williams to Receive BMI’s Top Songwriting Honor
Broadcast Music Inc. will celebrate singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams with one of its top honors. Lucinda has been named the recipient of the Troubadour Award, which celebrates songwriters who have made a “lasting impact on the songwriting community and who craft for the sake of the song, setting the pace for generations of songwriters who will follow.” Previous awardees include Robert Earl Keen, John Prine, and John Hiatt.
ETOnline.com
Maren Morris 'In Tears' Over Callback for 'Wicked' After Submitting Self-Tape Audition
Maren Morris’ Broadway dreams are on the way to coming true! On Thursday, the 32-year-old country music superstar revealed that she got a call back for Wicked, after sending in her self-tape. “I got a callback for Wicked,” she wrote in green letters on her Instagram Stories. “I am...
