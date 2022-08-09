ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

Multiple I-57 wrecks Monday

KINMUNDY, IL — Just hours after a crash between two semi-trucks on southbound Interstate 57 near Salem saw one driver airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment, second crash occurred on southbound I-57 near the Kinmundy exit. According to crash reports, around 5:50 Monday night, a semi being driven...
KINMUNDY, IL
JCSO to close cause of Indy woman’s death as undetermined

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The investigation into the body of a young Indianapolis woman found near Mt. Vernon in March will likely be closed soon with no answers to the questions surrounding her death. Keriaye M. Winfrey was last seen around 3 p.m. January 9, 2022, in the area of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 10TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 43-year-old Damien Reed of Mt. Vernon was arrested Tuesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for False Reporting of...
MOUNT VERNON, IL

