laconiadailysun.com
Music and art come together in Meredith
MEREDITH — The Greater Meredith Program's Meredith Sculpture Walk will offer a Music and Art in the village community event on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street and in the Mill Falls Marketplace. Music by local musicians will be offered near the sculptures.
laconiadailysun.com
Comedian Juston McKinney comes back to the Lakes Region for Moultonborough fundraiser
MOULTONBOROUGH — Comedian Juston McKinney, who has multiple appearances on the Tonight Show, two Comedy Central specials, and two Amazon Prime specials, including his latest, Parentally Challenged, is bringing his brand of humor to Moultonborough on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Moultonborough Academy at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
NHPR
Actor, singer and TV host John Davidson's summer job in N.H.
Actor, singer and TV host John Davidson performs his one-man show at his venue Club Sandwich in Sandwich, New Hampshire. Editor’s note: we highly recommend listening to this story. In Sandwich, New Hampshire there’s a place that offers a little slice of Broadway, Hollywood and maybe a bit of...
Anonymous Patron at Dinnerhorn in Portsmouth, NH, Celebrates With 85-Year-Old
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Life is full of surprises, but none more shocking to a man celebrating his 85th birthday in Portsmouth recently. This story is from a Facebook post...
Ashburnham Girl Scouts devastated memorial for friend will be removed
ASHBURNHAM - There were hurt feelings and hard decisions during Ashburnham's Select Board meeting Monday. The town's Girl Scouts, devastated, that a memorial for their friend must finally come down. "I think all of this could have been avoided if you had reached out to us for some open communication ahead of time," troop leader Michelle Duclos said. Daisy Scout Kate Arpano passed away from an aggressive brain cancer in 2016.An art installation in her honor was approved by town leaders for six months. There was an autumn vote to extend the installation until spring 2017. Then came new Ashburnham leadership and...
visitconcord-nh.com
Melt-in-your-mouth ice cream in and around Concord
Living in New Hampshire means you experience four beautiful seasons. But that doesn’t mean the summers are any less hot! Thankfully Concord knows how to serve up delicious ice cream that can hit the spot on a sunny August day. We asked our blog followers which ice cream joints they would recommend and here’s the list they came up with:
idesignarch.com
Picturesque Cottages in a Little Fairytale Village
Hearthside Village Cottage Motel in Bethlehem, New Hampshire in the White Mountains is a nostalgic fairytale village with tiny tourist cottages. The small village is composed of sixteen cute little picturesque cottages on landscaped grounds.
A Frame Cabin in New Hampshire on Its Own Island is Elegant Serenity
Jeremy Noyes captured this gorgeous shot on Lake Winnipesaukee, and was kind enough to share it with the New Hampshire Facebook group. I would order a print of this and hang it in my home. Between the colors, reflection of the house in the water, and mountains in the background, it is a feast for the eyes.
laconiadailysun.com
Harold M. Murray Jr., 67
ALTON — Harold M. Murray Jr., 67, of Alton Bay, passed away peacefully at home, August 4, 2022, after a lengthy illness from cancer. Born February 26, 1955 in Saugus, MA, the family moved to NH in 1965.
The Best Places to Watch Portsmouth NH’s Parade of Sail
The first Portsmouth Parade of Sail in two years is set to unfurl Thursday morning at the mouth of the Piscataqua River. The Kalmar Nickel, Spirit of Bermuda, and Lynx will be the center of a weekend full of activities presented by Sail Portsmouth, many of which are ticketed and already sold out. Although there are several opportunities for the public to see the ships both up close and from afar, the event is a fundraiser for Sail Portsmouth (formerly known as the Piscataqua Maritime Commission) according to its board chair Phil von Hemert.
This Historic $3M Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Home Has a Private Gym
“You can’t help but admire its curb appeal with signature cobalt blue shingles, dramatic gambrel roofline and elegant front porch,” according to one description from Sotheby's International Realty about the property. The historic district of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is something else. From the elegant homes to the brick...
laconiadailysun.com
Trillium Farm to Table: Where fresh is best
LACONIA — Hannah Rush knows food. She understands the importance of serving fresh vegetables, fruits, and meats. On any given day, she creates dishes centered around the fresh produce from area farms, served at Trillium Farm to Table on Canal Street downtown Laconia to appreciative customers. Rush owns the restaurant and is the driving force behind the notion that farm grown, fresh foods are best.
laconiadailysun.com
Kirk A. Young, 63
LACONIA — Kirk Allen Young, 63, of Fair Street, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Kirk was born on May 29, 1959 in Laconia, the son of Paul and Betty (Bickford) Young.
laconiadailysun.com
Hancock Campground in Lincoln closes due to increased bear activity
CAMPTON — Due to an increase in bear activity and for public safety, the USDA Forest Service has issued a closure order for Hancock Campground located on the Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln. The campground will be temporarily closed beginning Thursday, Aug. 11, at noon. It is anticipated the campground will remain closed until at least Thursday, Aug. 25. Questions may be directed to the Pemigewasset Ranger District at 603-536-6100.
laconiadailysun.com
Kyle A. Harris, 25
LACONIA — Kyle Alan Harris, 25, of Meadow Street, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Kyle was born on November 7, 1996 in Laconia, the son of Kevin and Kimberly (Mann) Harris.
laconiadailysun.com
Robert G. Merkley Jr., 58
SALISBURY — Robert G. Merkley Jr., 58 of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Concord Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born on October 14, 1963, in Bronx, New York, the son of Robert G. Sr. and Virginia A. (Reilly) Merkley. He graduated from Fallbrook High School in California in 1981 and Jefferson Community College in Watertown, New York in 1983. He worked for Tilton School for several years, then in 1990 started working for J. Jill Group, where he was still employed as an IT specialist. His interests included NASCAR, Star Wars and classic cars, especially his own Chevy II and his late father in law’s 79 Corvette, which belongs to his wife. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Scott R. Merkley.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Wolfeboro, NH USA
Today I spent an amazing Saturday on Lake Winnipesaukee with my boyfriend and my family. We had just finished eating dinner when I went to sit with our dog who happens to be turning 4 today! I was looking around when I spotted this beautiful heart located in some greenery. It was so exciting to go look at the heart and see that it was in need of a home! I am so thankful that this heart will forever remind me of this amazing day I spent with my loved ones.
An Open Letter to the 6 Jerks Who Berated 2 Women Working at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire
This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
laconiadailysun.com
Gary P. Chase-Daniels, 52
LOUDON — Gary Paul Chase-Daniels, 52, a resident of Loudon for the past 20 years, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his home. He was born in Laconia on August 6, 1970, the son of Gary P. and Vivian L. (Chase) Daniels. Gary was a graduate...
Bear activity closes another New Hampshire campground
CAMPTON, N.H. - Another campground in New Hampshire's White Mountains is being shut down because of bears."Due to an increase in bear activity, and for public safety, the USDA Forest Service has issued a closure order for Hancock Campground located on the Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln, NH," the Forest Service said in a statement.The campground closure will last from Thursday through at least August 25.Recently, the Forest Service warned of "high bear activity" at Hancock and Big Rock campgrounds, saying at least one bear received a food reward and then ripped apart a tent.Last month, a bear "showing no fear of humans" closed the Fourth Iron Campground for a few weeks.Wildlife officials report that bears have been "extraordinarily active" in the region this summer. One factor may the lack of rain - forcing bears to move around because their typical food sources are not as plentiful. Campers are urged to store food and garbage properly, or risk receiving a citation.
