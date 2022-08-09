GRAHAM COUNTY – Driver error was listed as the cause of a sulfuric acid truck rollover on the morning of July 31. First responders were dispatched at about 3:26 a.m. to the area of Norton Road and Reay Lane regarding a Barney Trucking semi-truck hauling sulfuric acid that had rolled over into a cotton field. Semi-trucks often loaded with sulphuric acid frequently utilize Norton Road – which has a residential neighborhood – as a bit of a shortcut from their trip from the Miami, Arizona area east to the Safford site.

GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO