Pinal County releases primary, municipal election results
(Florence, Ariz.) — The embattled Pinal County Elections Department on Wednesday announced it had completed tabulating and compiling the results from the Aug. 2 primary and municipal elections.
Pinal residents sound off over ‘dangerous’ sheriff
Residents are concerned rightwing Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is more concerned with politics than policing. At a Board of Supervisors meeting last week, some residents said they felt Lamb, a Jan. 6 sympathizer, proponent of conspiracy theories and a Fox News regular, is only concerned with power.
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 14:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 253 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Four Peaks, or 7 miles east of Ballantine Trailhead, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ballantine Trailhead, Four Peaks and Tonto Basin. This includes AZ Route 87 between mile markers 210 and 211. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
East Valley Tribune
Valley home prices falling faster, report says
Queen Creek already has more homes on the market than its long-term average as prices across the Valley are falling at a faster-than-expected rated, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa already have become the most attractive...
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell early Tuesday morning in the Valley?
PHOENIX — Overnight storms brought to the Valley early Tuesday morning. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms late Monday night and going into Tuesday morning, and more storms are expected later this week. Areas around Fountain Hills received the most rain with the region surrounding McDowell...
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
Driver error listed as cause of acid truck rollover
GRAHAM COUNTY – Driver error was listed as the cause of a sulfuric acid truck rollover on the morning of July 31. First responders were dispatched at about 3:26 a.m. to the area of Norton Road and Reay Lane regarding a Barney Trucking semi-truck hauling sulfuric acid that had rolled over into a cotton field. Semi-trucks often loaded with sulphuric acid frequently utilize Norton Road – which has a residential neighborhood – as a bit of a shortcut from their trip from the Miami, Arizona area east to the Safford site.
Valley police investigating woman's death after she allegedly walked out of memory care facility
GILBERT, Ariz. — A 79-year-old woman was found deceased Monday afternoon after she allegedly walked out of a memory care facility in the East Valley. Ina Jenkins was last seen Monday morning at about 6 a.m. at the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center, which specializes in treating residents living with dementia.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 18:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise; Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 612 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bowie, or 24 miles east of Willcox, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bowie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Two critically hurt in wrong-way crash on I-10 near Casa Grande
Two people are hurt after a wrong-way crash on I-10 north of Casa Grande in the early morning hours Friday.
Car crashes into Gilbert restaurant after driver accidentally hits gas pedal
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police were on the scene at a shopping plaza in Gilbert after a car crashed into a restaurant on Tuesday morning. Arizona’s Family arrived just before noon to find a Toyota sedan crashed into the MOD Pizza near Cooper and Warner roads. Video from...
