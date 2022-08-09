ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gila County, AZ

Grace Lieberman

Pinal residents sound off over ‘dangerous’ sheriff

Residents are concerned rightwing Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is more concerned with politics than policing. At a Board of Supervisors meeting last week, some residents said they felt Lamb, a Jan. 6 sympathizer, proponent of conspiracy theories and a Fox News regular, is only concerned with power.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-11 14:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 253 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Four Peaks, or 7 miles east of Ballantine Trailhead, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ballantine Trailhead, Four Peaks and Tonto Basin. This includes AZ Route 87 between mile markers 210 and 211. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
East Valley Tribune

Valley home prices falling faster, report says

Queen Creek already has more homes on the market than its long-term average as prices across the Valley are falling at a faster-than-expected rated, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa already have become the most attractive...
12 News

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell early Tuesday morning in the Valley?

PHOENIX — Overnight storms brought to the Valley early Tuesday morning. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms late Monday night and going into Tuesday morning, and more storms are expected later this week. Areas around Fountain Hills received the most rain with the region surrounding McDowell...
gilaherald.com

Driver error listed as cause of acid truck rollover

GRAHAM COUNTY – Driver error was listed as the cause of a sulfuric acid truck rollover on the morning of July 31. First responders were dispatched at about 3:26 a.m. to the area of Norton Road and Reay Lane regarding a Barney Trucking semi-truck hauling sulfuric acid that had rolled over into a cotton field. Semi-trucks often loaded with sulphuric acid frequently utilize Norton Road – which has a residential neighborhood – as a bit of a shortcut from their trip from the Miami, Arizona area east to the Safford site.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Graham by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 18:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise; Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 612 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bowie, or 24 miles east of Willcox, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bowie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
