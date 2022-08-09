Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Death investigation underway in Mesa
One person has been detained after a man was found dead near University Drive and Extension, police said. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the latest.
fox10phoenix.com
Fentanyl, meth, Xanax found inside vehicle during Chandler traffic stop: police
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A man has been arrested after Chandler officers discovered fentanyl, methamphetamine and Xanax in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Police pulled Brooks Corbin over near Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road on Aug. 8 after they noticed that the car had a fake license plate. A search...
AZFamily
Family says girl still in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Mesa
Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. The owners of Elmer’s Tacos in Chandler are reeling after someone broke into their business Monday night, ransacking the place and stealing sentimental items. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car. Updated:...
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for August 2 – 8
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 2 – 8, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. August...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Officers shoot at man armed with knife in Arizona City on Saturday
ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man wandering through Arizona City carrying a knife was shot Saturday evening by Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies. Sheriff officials say they responded to a call about a man who was possibly drunk walking in a neighborhood near S. Overfield Road and Pineveta Drive carrying a knife. When deputies arrived in the area they say an officer-involved shooting happened. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, and no officers were injured.
AZFamily
Woman arrested after Mesa hit-and-run left 4-year-old girl seriously hurt
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a woman is facing charges after leaving the scene of an accident that left a 4-year-old girl in the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday near Main Street and LeSuer. Bea, her mom, and her siblings were crossing the street after a trip to the Mesa Arizona Temple’s Visitors Center. Bea got ahead of the group and was reportedly hit by 48-year-old Veronica Laprada. “What kind of humanity is that? Knowing you did something and not stopping at the very least to see if you can help in any way,” said Bea’s uncle, Christopher Stapley.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Man’s Body Found on Mesa Road
An investigation is underway after Mesa police found a man’s body in the middle of a Mesa intersection. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the area of University Drive and Extension Road. Mesa police have released little details on the discovery but have relayed that the investigating in the death of the adult man is not the result of a traffic incident. Mesa police have detailed one person.
gilaherald.com
Driver error listed as cause of acid truck rollover
GRAHAM COUNTY – Driver error was listed as the cause of a sulfuric acid truck rollover on the morning of July 31. First responders were dispatched at about 3:26 a.m. to the area of Norton Road and Reay Lane regarding a Barney Trucking semi-truck hauling sulfuric acid that had rolled over into a cotton field. Semi-trucks often loaded with sulphuric acid frequently utilize Norton Road – which has a residential neighborhood – as a bit of a shortcut from their trip from the Miami, Arizona area east to the Safford site.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old man with dementia last seen in Chandler
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 72-year-old man diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen in Chandler. Roberto Zabaleta stands 5-foot-7, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen leaving his home on foot around noon...
Pinal residents sound off over ‘dangerous’ sheriff
Residents are concerned rightwing Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is more concerned with politics than policing. At a Board of Supervisors meeting last week, some residents said they felt Lamb, a Jan. 6 sympathizer, proponent of conspiracy theories and a Fox News regular, is only concerned with power.
AZFamily
State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
Renter beats eviction, struggles to get court costs paid
Agave Village Mobile Home Park in Mesa took a woman to court over her dog. The park says they've had "multiple complaints" involving the dog and call it aggressive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell early Tuesday morning in the Valley?
PHOENIX — Overnight storms brought to the Valley early Tuesday morning. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms late Monday night and going into Tuesday morning, and more storms are expected later this week. Areas around Fountain Hills received the most rain with the region surrounding McDowell...
East Valley Tribune
Valley home prices falling faster, report says
Queen Creek already has more homes on the market than its long-term average as prices across the Valley are falling at a faster-than-expected rated, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa already have become the most attractive...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 18:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise; Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 612 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bowie, or 24 miles east of Willcox, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bowie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pinal County residents are getting a new route, alleviating traffic
Meridian ConstructionRay Telles, PIO for the Public works Department. (Pinal County, AZ) The meridian project started in August 2021 and is coming to an end this summer. The meridian needed to be done around this time since State Route 24 (SR 24) was also opening.
Newborn boy found alone in Mesa near Recker and McKellips, police investigating
Mesa police are investigating after a newborn baby was found alone in east Mesa Friday afternoon. The newborn was reportedly found just west of Recker and McKellips roads.
KTAR.com
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
Comments / 0