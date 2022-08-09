ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claypool, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Death investigation underway in Mesa

One person has been detained after a man was found dead near University Drive and Extension, police said. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the latest.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Family says girl still in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Mesa

Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. The owners of Elmer’s Tacos in Chandler are reeling after someone broke into their business Monday night, ransacking the place and stealing sentimental items. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car. Updated:...
MESA, AZ
gilaherald.com

Jail Booking Report for August 2 – 8

Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 2 – 8, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. August...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Officers shoot at man armed with knife in Arizona City on Saturday

ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man wandering through Arizona City carrying a knife was shot Saturday evening by Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies. Sheriff officials say they responded to a call about a man who was possibly drunk walking in a neighborhood near S. Overfield Road and Pineveta Drive carrying a knife. When deputies arrived in the area they say an officer-involved shooting happened. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, and no officers were injured.
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Woman arrested after Mesa hit-and-run left 4-year-old girl seriously hurt

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a woman is facing charges after leaving the scene of an accident that left a 4-year-old girl in the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday near Main Street and LeSuer. Bea, her mom, and her siblings were crossing the street after a trip to the Mesa Arizona Temple’s Visitors Center. Bea got ahead of the group and was reportedly hit by 48-year-old Veronica Laprada. “What kind of humanity is that? Knowing you did something and not stopping at the very least to see if you can help in any way,” said Bea’s uncle, Christopher Stapley.
MESA, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Man’s Body Found on Mesa Road

An investigation is underway after Mesa police found a man’s body in the middle of a Mesa intersection. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the area of University Drive and Extension Road. Mesa police have released little details on the discovery but have relayed that the investigating in the death of the adult man is not the result of a traffic incident. Mesa police have detailed one person.
MESA, AZ
gilaherald.com

Driver error listed as cause of acid truck rollover

GRAHAM COUNTY – Driver error was listed as the cause of a sulfuric acid truck rollover on the morning of July 31. First responders were dispatched at about 3:26 a.m. to the area of Norton Road and Reay Lane regarding a Barney Trucking semi-truck hauling sulfuric acid that had rolled over into a cotton field. Semi-trucks often loaded with sulphuric acid frequently utilize Norton Road – which has a residential neighborhood – as a bit of a shortcut from their trip from the Miami, Arizona area east to the Safford site.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
Grace Lieberman

Pinal residents sound off over ‘dangerous’ sheriff

Residents are concerned rightwing Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is more concerned with politics than policing. At a Board of Supervisors meeting last week, some residents said they felt Lamb, a Jan. 6 sympathizer, proponent of conspiracy theories and a Fox News regular, is only concerned with power.
AZFamily

State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell early Tuesday morning in the Valley?

PHOENIX — Overnight storms brought to the Valley early Tuesday morning. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms late Monday night and going into Tuesday morning, and more storms are expected later this week. Areas around Fountain Hills received the most rain with the region surrounding McDowell...
East Valley Tribune

Valley home prices falling faster, report says

Queen Creek already has more homes on the market than its long-term average as prices across the Valley are falling at a faster-than-expected rated, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa already have become the most attractive...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Graham by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 18:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise; Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 612 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bowie, or 24 miles east of Willcox, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bowie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ

