Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
AdWeek
AAF Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Advertising Hall of Achievement With 8 New Inductees
The American Advertising Federation (AAF) will induct eight new honorees into its Advertising Hall of Achievement (AHOA) as it celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Hall. The AHOA celebrates those individuals 40 years old or under who are helping to lead the industry forward. The AHOA Class of 2022 was...
AdWeek
3 Leaders’ Journeys From Adweek Media All Stars to Omnicom CEOs
OMG (Omnicom Media Group) NA CEO Ralph Pardo, OMD Worldwide CEO George Manas and OMD USA CEO Chrissie Hanson all have something in common. All were previously named Adweek Media All Stars before ascending to CEO roles, representing a coalescence of top agency talent at the highest org level.
AdWeek
Trailer Roundup: Hulu’s Wedding Season and Netflix’s Gabriel Iglesias Comedy Special
Today’s trailer roundup includes Hulu’s Wedding Season and Netflix’s Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live from Los Angeles. Wedding Season, a Disney+ U.K. original, premieres on Hulu on Sept. 8. The series follows Katie and Stefan, who fall for each other at a wedding, despite Katie already having a fiancé. Months later, at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The cast includes Rosa Salazar, Gavin Drea, Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbrook and Omar Baroud.
AdWeek
Freevee’s High School and 2 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Freevee’s High School, Netflix’s Chad and JT Go Deep and Snabba Cash Season 2. High School premieres on Amazon Freevee on Oct. 14, with new episodes available every Friday. The series is based on the New York Times best-selling memoir from Grammy-nominated artists Tegan and Sara Quin. TikTokers Railey and Seazynn Gilliland star as the high school versions of Tegan and Sara, told through a backdrop of 90s grunge and rave culture. The cast includes Colbie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother), Kyle Bornheimer (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Olivia Rouyre, Amanda Fix, Brianne Tju, Geena Meszaros, CJ Valleroy and Nate Corddry.
AdWeek
Netflix Renews Love, Death + Robots for Volume IV
Netflix has renewed Love, Death + Robots for Volume IV. The animated series comprises stand-alone episodes that are all under 22 minutes long and produced by different casts and crews, though some episodes may share some of the same filmmakers. Even though not every episode includes all three aforementioned topics—love,...
AdWeek
Stranger Things Crushes Ratings in Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Week of July 11
The new Nielsen Weekly Streaming Top 10 list has arrived, and Stranger Things is officially the most streamed program for the week of July 11. The Netflix series was streamed for 2.94 billion minutes, down from 4.8 billion minutes viewed the previous week. In second place was the animated film The Sea Beast, with 920 million minutes viewed and a viewing audience that was 24% Hispanic. In third place was Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt, with 887 million minutes viewed. Resident Evil (2022) was the fourth most viewed program with 858 million minutes, followed by The Boys pulling in 828 million minutes.
AdWeek
Which Are More Effective: Native or Repurposed TikTok Ads?
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Native TikTok ads created exclusively for the platform, or ads created for broadcast or...
AdWeek
Armie Hammer Documentary Premieres Sept. 2 on Discovery+
House of Hammer comes to Discovery+ on September 2. The three-part docuseries chronicles the dark and troubling accusations made against actor Armie Hammer. In 2021, several women came forward with disturbing stories of bondage, cannibalism fantasies and more, rocking Hollywood and his fans to their core. House of Hammer goes back to 2020, right at the peak of Hammer’s rise to A-list status.
AdWeek
Disney+ Launch of Dancing With the Stars Will Have No Commercials
When Dancing With the Stars launches on Disney+ this September, it will be without commercials. TVLine reports Season 31 of the iconic ABC dancing competition series, which moved to Disney+ after 16 years and 30 seasons on the broadcast network, will air without commercials for the entirety of its run. Season 32 of the series will also be commercial-free.
