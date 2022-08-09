Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Disney+ Reveals Rate Increases, New Subscription Tier Launching Dec. 8
Disney+ announced the launch of new ad-supported streaming offerings available in the U.S. on December 8. “With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ feature unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports and live events collectively.”
AdWeek
Disney Sets Disney+ Ad-Supported Tier Debut Date, Streamer Price Hikes
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Disney+’s ad-supported tier is on the way—and so are price increases across all of Disney’s streaming services.
AdWeek
Stranger Things Crushes Ratings in Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Week of July 11
The new Nielsen Weekly Streaming Top 10 list has arrived, and Stranger Things is officially the most streamed program for the week of July 11. The Netflix series was streamed for 2.94 billion minutes, down from 4.8 billion minutes viewed the previous week. In second place was the animated film The Sea Beast, with 920 million minutes viewed and a viewing audience that was 24% Hispanic. In third place was Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt, with 887 million minutes viewed. Resident Evil (2022) was the fourth most viewed program with 858 million minutes, followed by The Boys pulling in 828 million minutes.
AdWeek
Disney+ Launch of Dancing With the Stars Will Have No Commercials
When Dancing With the Stars launches on Disney+ this September, it will be without commercials. TVLine reports Season 31 of the iconic ABC dancing competition series, which moved to Disney+ after 16 years and 30 seasons on the broadcast network, will air without commercials for the entirety of its run. Season 32 of the series will also be commercial-free.
