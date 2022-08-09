ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago

ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
Trump lawyer who was at Mar-a-Lago for FBI search describes the scene

Lindsey Halligan, a Florida-based attorney for former President Donald Trump, was at Mar-a-Lago and spoke with CBS News about the FBI search. Here's her description of what transpired:. Halligan received a call at around 10 a.m. Monday that FBI agents were at Trump's Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago, and they had...
The Criminal Case Against Trump Is Getting Stronger

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Federal and state prosecutors may soon need to decide whether to bring charges against...
