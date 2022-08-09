Read full article on original website
Eric Trump Reveals What Was in Donald Trump's Safe During Mar-a-Lago Raid
FBI's search for documents on Monday was part of an ongoing probe into the former president's handling of classified White House records after he left office.
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Trump disqualified from holding office? Clinton-linked lawyer points to US Code after FBI raid
With news of the FBI raiding Mar-a-Lago, buzz quickly bubbled up Monday evening about whether former President Donald Trump could be disqualified from holding office again.
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
Former NYPD Commissioner says if FBI raid doesn't stop Trump, 'their next move will be assassination'
Following the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik tweeted what he thinks will happen next if the raid doesn’t prevent Trump from running for office again.
Jan. 6 Rioter’s Children Respond to Record Sentence: ‘Trump Deserves Life in Prison If My Father Is in Prison This Long’
Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday after being convicted by a D.C. jury of five felonies in March. Thus far, it’s the longest sentence handed down by a federal judge in relation to the Capitol insurrection by two years.
Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client
Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
Inside Ivana Trump's final hours after cause of death revealed
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, visited a popular restaurant in New York with a personal health aide to pick up an order of soup just hours before she died, friends of the fashion designer revealed.
Lara Trump incorrectly claims that Donald Trump had 'every authority' to take documents from White House
Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Monday, with guest host Will Cain, where she spoke about the FBI raid on her father-in-law’s Florida home at his Mar-a-Lago resort, reportedly searching for highly classified documents the former president took with him when he left the White House.
How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago
ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
After FBI raid, former staffer says Trump mishandled classified documents
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacted to the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago on Monday by saying that former President Donald Trump mishandled classified documents while in office.
Trump lawyer who was at Mar-a-Lago for FBI search describes the scene
Lindsey Halligan, a Florida-based attorney for former President Donald Trump, was at Mar-a-Lago and spoke with CBS News about the FBI search. Here's her description of what transpired:. Halligan received a call at around 10 a.m. Monday that FBI agents were at Trump's Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago, and they had...
The Criminal Case Against Trump Is Getting Stronger
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Federal and state prosecutors may soon need to decide whether to bring charges against...
Deleted text messages from Jan 6 found on 10 Secret Service staff phones, report says
The US Secret Service has identified missing text messages in connection with the Capitol riots on the phones of 10 agency personnel, according to a report from CNN. The federal agency is probing phones that contain metadata showing that the messages were sent and received on or around 6 January 2021, the network reported on 23 July.
