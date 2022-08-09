ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers needed for first-responders breakfast Wednesday in Mesa

Apache Junction Independent
 5 days ago

A first-responders “thank you” breakfast hosted at The Summit at Sunland Springs in conjunction with the Mesa Rotary is to be held 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 10 at 2415 S. Signal Butte Road in Mesa.

Volunteers are needed to help serve the meal and to greet first-responders.

“We hosted this successful event in 2017 and would love to bring it back to say ‘thank you’ to our fire, police and medical first responders that work so hard everyday in our community. We would love to have volunteers and attendees,” Lori Marsh, outreach director at The Summit at Sunland Springs Assisted Living & Memory Care, said in a release.

Sign up at https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/10c0d49a9a929aaf4c52-first .

Call 480-907-5588 or go to thesummitaz.com.

Apache Junction Independent

