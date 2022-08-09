Rhode Island man facing at least 15 years in prison for trafficking women between Massachusetts, Rhode Island and other states

Read full article on original website
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
Massachusetts man who worked at Postal Service facing up to 5 years in prison for stealing mail
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to stealing money from the mail. Juan Murillo, 32, of Lynn, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Nov. 9, 2022. Murillo was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 3, 2022.
Massachusetts man indicted for possessing half a kilogram of methamphetamine for distribution
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was indicted last week by a federal grand jury in Boston on methamphetamine charges. Ravouth Chhoy, 33, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. “The...
Massachusetts father reportedly stabbed to death protecting his son from group of teens
EVERETT – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Chief of Police Steven Mazzie have confirmed the ongoing investigation into a fatal stabbing that occurred yesterday around 10:22 p.m. on Cherry Street. The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim, a 45-year-old Everett man was stabbed following a brief altercation....
Rhode Island woman to serve prison time after admitting she falsely claimed to be cancer-stricken Marine decorated with Purple Heart and Bronze Star
PROVIDENCE – A Rhode Island woman today admitted to a federal judge that she falsely claimed to be a cancer-stricken U.S. Marine decorated with the Purple Heart and Bronze Star, and that she used those claims, the stolen identities of actual veterans, and fraudulent documents that she created to obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars in charitable benefits and services intended for injured veterans, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
Baker acts on 17 bills including signing of sports betting, mental health bills
AUG. 10, 2022…..More than four years after the U.S. Supreme Court said that states could legalize sports wagering, Massachusetts did just that when Gov. Charlie Baker signed a sports betting bill Wednesday afternoon, shifting public attention onto the Gaming Commission’s rollout of the newly legal activity. The sports...
Local man accused of violently beating mother and daughter, assaulting motorist in Massachusetts
A Massachusetts man is accused of violently beating a mother and her daughter in addition to a motorist after becoming angry over a failed transaction. According to Auburn Police on Sunday, July 31st at 7:00 a.m., Auburn Police Officers responded to a gas station on Route 12 after a witness reported that a man was beating the store clerks. While responding, the witness reported that the suspect left the area in a vehicle.
7 charged, 2 injured in incident on Block Island Ferry that brought heavy police presence
The Rhode Island State Police today released details regarding the incident on the Block Island Ferry last night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown, and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry enroute from Block Island to Galilee. In coordination with local EMS, members of law enforcement boarded the ferry, secured the scene, and arrested 7 individuals. 2 people were injured and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Police looking for suspect in a Santander Bank robbery, may be responsible for 2nd bank robbery
Police are looking for a man responsible for a local bank robbery. According to Captain Matthew Jardine, on Friday in the late afternoon hours, the Seekonk Police were made aware of an unarmed robbery of the Santander Bank, located at 130 Taunton Avenue. A man entered the bank and passed...
Taunton Police determine suspicious person at playground was teenager with pellet gun
TAUNTON — Chief Edward J. Walsh reports that Taunton Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at Hopewell Park and determined the individual to be a teenager with a pellet gun. On Wednesday just before noon, Taunton Police received a 911 call from a Taunton Parks and...
Fed climate bill could fuel greening of Massachusetts economy
AUG. 8, 2022…..Elected officials and environmental activists are still waiting to see what Gov. Charlie Baker will do with a reshaped clean energy bill on his desk, and they hope major legislation that cleared the U.S. Senate on Sunday will give the governor a bit of extra motivation. A...
Rhode Island road rage incident leads to seizure of nearly 400 pills, officer needing Narcan
A call for a road rage incident, where threats were reportedly made, resulted in an arrest on multiple drug charges. According to the Smithfield Police Department, on Saturday, at 6:40 a.m., Smithfield Police responded to Season’s Corner Market, 947 Douglas Pike, for a possible road rage incident. Officers spoke with both involved parties and determined that 39-year-old Anthony Romano of Johnston had threatened to shoot the reporting party after following him from Providence to Smithfield.
Sales tax cut features in Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Doughty tax relief plan
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, AUG. 9, 2022…..Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Doughty unveiled a tax reform plan Tuesday that calls for a major cut in the state sales and corporate tax rates and eliminating another tax that Doughty said leads to high prices at grocery stores. Doughty called tax cuts a...
Baker-Polito Administration announces 107 new Massachusetts healthy incentives program farm vendors
BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced new vendors for the Healthy Incentives Program. One hundred and seven new vendors and fifteen current vendors were selected based on their ability to respond to the needs of prioritized populations and communities. This includes serving areas where food insecurity and rates of chronic disease have historically been disproportionately high, serving areas designated as food deserts or low-access areas, and demonstrating an ability to reach SNAP clients with disabilities and/or Black SNAP clients, who have historically accessed fewer HIP locations compared to other client populations.
Mega Millions ticket purchase leads to Massachusetts man winning $1 million in lottery instant ticket game
The decision that a Massachusetts man made after buying tickets for a big pot lottery drawing turned out to be a very lucrative one. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Sean Sullivan has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game.
Massachusetts gas prices drop for 8th consecutive week according to AAA
Westwood, MA, August 9, 2022 — According to AAA, Massachusetts’ average gas price is down 11 cents from last week ($4.46), averaging $4.35 per gallon. Today’s price is 41 cents lower than a month ago ($4.76), and $1.31 higher than August 9, 2021 ($3.04). Massachusetts’s average gas price is 32 cents higher than the national average.
New operators of Edaville Family Theme Park states “you’ll be rewarded with the experience you have come to know and love over the last 75 years”
New operators at a southeastern Massachusetts theme park plans to bring more smiles and enjoyment in the coming months. An announcement on the new owners of Edaville was made this morning on social media. “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale. The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner...
One transported to the hospital after serious crash in Lakeville after storm
One person was sent to the hospital after a serious crash in Lakeville on Tuesday. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, a call came in for a rollover accident at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Precinct Street. Firefighters were just setting in from a rash of storm related calls. The driver...
