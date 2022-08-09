ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

Stoneco Maumee quarry to host open house

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juh3p_0hAnVCjE00

The Stoneco Maumee quarry will host a community open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Bus tours of the quarry will be offered, as well as kids’ activities. Elected officials will also be on hand providing information about the quarry, said event organizer Mia Trevino.

The event is free and open to the public and will take place rain or shine. The quarry is located at 1360 Ford St. in Maumee.

For more information contact Mia Trevino at 419-889-9539.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Quarry#Ford
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy