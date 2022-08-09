Stoneco Maumee quarry to host open house

The Stoneco Maumee quarry will host a community open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Bus tours of the quarry will be offered, as well as kids’ activities. Elected officials will also be on hand providing information about the quarry, said event organizer Mia Trevino.

The event is free and open to the public and will take place rain or shine. The quarry is located at 1360 Ford St. in Maumee.

For more information contact Mia Trevino at 419-889-9539.