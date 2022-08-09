Anne Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles residence at a high speed on Friday—but less than half an hour before, she had stopped into Glass Hair Design in Venice to buy a bright red wig, according to the Los Angeles Times. Heche is currently in “extreme critical condition,” as more details surrounding the actress’ movements in the lead-up to the fiery accident are revealed. It is unknown why Heche was at the salon around 10:35 a.m. Friday, but owner Richard Glass described her as “very pleasant” and acting like “a sweet little girl.” The 53-year-old actress hadn’t appeared...

