Los Angeles, CA

ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche, in 'Critical Condition,' Bought Wig Minutes Before Crash

Anne Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles residence at a high speed on Friday—but less than half an hour before, she had stopped into Glass Hair Design in Venice to buy a bright red wig, according to the Los Angeles Times. Heche is currently in “extreme critical condition,” as more details surrounding the actress’ movements in the lead-up to the fiery accident are revealed. It is unknown why Heche was at the salon around 10:35 a.m. Friday, but owner Richard Glass described her as “very pleasant” and acting like “a sweet little girl.” The 53-year-old actress hadn’t appeared...
People

Woman Who Lost House in Anne Heche Car Crash Is 'Extremely Fortunate' to Be Alive, Neighbor Says

The woman whose house was destroyed in Anne Heche's recent car crash is rebuilding her life with some help from her community. Lynne Mishele's neighbor, Lynne Bernstein, tells PEOPLE the tenant "was extremely fortunate" to survive the accident with no injuries, after the Emmy Award winner, 53, crashed her car into the Los Angeles residence on Friday, causing it to catch fire.
Anne Heche
Parade

Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche's Near-Fatal Car Crash

Ellen DeGeneres, one of Anne Heche's most famous ex-partners, has offered up a brief statement regarding the tragic wreck that left the actress hospitalized and in critical condition. According to Daily Mail, who approached DeGeneres in Santa Barbara, California, the comedian and daytime talk show host didn't have much to...
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Almost Hit Pedestrian Before Crashing into House

Anne Heche clearly didn't care about the safety of others as she flew through neighborhood streets and alleyways -- at one point almost striking a woman -- before barreling through a home. We've obtained new surveillance video showing Anne's blue Mini Cooper driving erratically in Mar Vista Friday. At one...
The Independent

Inside the Los Angeles home destroyed in fiery Anne Heche car crash

Piles of burnt rubble, collapsed beams and blackened walls are all that remains of Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles home after a car driven by actor Anne Heche plowed into it on Friday morning.The scene of near-complete devastation is revealed in photographs shared by Ms Mishele’s neighbours as they try to help her rebuild her life after losing all of her possessions in the crash.Heche suffered severe burns when her Mini Cooper slammed into the home in Mar Vista, near Santa Monica, and burst into flames around 11am on Friday, engulfing the single-storey bungalow in fire.Ms Mishele miraculously survived the...
The Independent

Anne Heche: Everything we know about actor's fiery car crash in Los Angeles

Anne Heche remains unconscious in a coma five days after she was seriously injured when her blue Mini Cooper Clubman car crashed into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.The accident on 5 August led to a fierce blaze that badly damaged the property on South Walgrove Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.Witnesses say that the crash came after Heche first smashed her car into the garage of a nearby apartment complex.Residents of the apartment complex tried to get Heche out of the car but she drove off before they could stop her, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA

