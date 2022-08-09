Read full article on original website
CINDY WITTMAN
ULYSSES – Cynthia Rae Wittman, 72, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was born Jan. 28, 1950 to Albert and Helen (Frederick) Wittman. She graduated from Russell High School. She continued her education at Ft. Hays State University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education, a degree which she used for 40 years. Cindy taught first grade for one year and then devoted her time and energy into being a librarian. She began her career in Arlington, Neb., then Cozad, Neb., Hutchinson and Ulysses.
JAMES WISE
James “Bud” Wise, 75, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. He was born Sept. 8, 1946 to James Windol and Otehka P. (Caudle) Wise. He married Samma Lynn (Comer) May 1, 1969. She preceded Bud in death Jan. 24, 2005. He married Donna Farmer (Chilson) Jan. 17, 2009. She...
PRCA Rodeo ready for eighth Seward County show
For a little less than a decade, cowboys have been hitting the rodeo arena at the fairgrounds in Liberal in August for the Seward County PRCA Rodeo, and in about a week and a half, the first horse will buck to get this year’s rodeo under way. Friday, Aug....
New commissioners never let me know what they expected
This is in response to Earl’s earlier letter about Liberal’s revolving door. First, I want to thank all the staff and citizens for their kindness and support for the last 8.5 years that I was with the city of Liberal. Earl was correct with his comment that the new commission was responsible for my retiring. They had made it perfectly clear that I was not part of their agenda going forward. They made this known without any of them having a direct conversation with me.
City looks at grant to help rehab homes
The Liberal City Commission will have an easy agenda on its hands for its next meeting this evening starting at 5:30. Tonight’s meeting will be at the Blue Bonnet Community Building at 1109 W. 7th Street. Up first for the commission will be Resolution No. 2381 concerning the submittal...
Seward County Democrats to host party and meeting August 11
The Seward County Democrats will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Liberal Memorial Library at 519 N. Kansas for a party and a meeting. "We are celebrating our successful campaign against the amendment and it is also the birthday of Jose Lara, District 38 State Senate Democratic Candidate," Seward County Democratic Party Chair Kay Burtzloff said.
