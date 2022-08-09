Read full article on original website
Related
Liberal First
CINDY WITTMAN
ULYSSES – Cynthia Rae Wittman, 72, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was born Jan. 28, 1950 to Albert and Helen (Frederick) Wittman. She graduated from Russell High School. She continued her education at Ft. Hays State University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education, a degree which she used for 40 years. Cindy taught first grade for one year and then devoted her time and energy into being a librarian. She began her career in Arlington, Neb., then Cozad, Neb., Hutchinson and Ulysses.
Liberal First
MARY ROMERO
Mary (Guerrero) Romero, 92, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hugoton. She was born May 23, 1930 to Jesus and Manula (Oliverez) Guerrero. She married Eliseo “Leo” Romero Sept. 6, 1947. He preceded her in death July 20, 1997. She was a member...
Liberal First
NORMA LANGFORD
MEADE – Norma F. Langford, 90, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at her home in Meade. She was born Aug. 2, 1932 to Robert Frank and Minnie Elizabeth (Murphy) Butler. She married Sidney C. Langford Nov. 26, 1951. He preceded her in death June 22, 2010. She graduated from...
Liberal First
SARAH MILLER
Sarah Michelle Miller, 38, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at her home in Liberal. She was born March 11, 1984 to Kenneth Dempsey and Joannie Queen. She attended school in Phoenix. In 2003, she moved to Liberal. She loved to travel and wasn't afraid to take chances. She enjoyed being...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberal First
City looks at grant to help rehab homes
The Liberal City Commission will have an easy agenda on its hands for its next meeting this evening starting at 5:30. Tonight’s meeting will be at the Blue Bonnet Community Building at 1109 W. 7th Street. Up first for the commission will be Resolution No. 2381 concerning the submittal...
Liberal First
New commissioners never let me know what they expected
This is in response to Earl’s earlier letter about Liberal’s revolving door. First, I want to thank all the staff and citizens for their kindness and support for the last 8.5 years that I was with the city of Liberal. Earl was correct with his comment that the new commission was responsible for my retiring. They had made it perfectly clear that I was not part of their agenda going forward. They made this known without any of them having a direct conversation with me.
Liberal First
Canvassing Board certifies primary election results
While the provisional ballots that were added to the unofficial tally of votes from Tuesday’s primary election did not change the outcome of any of the races, it did change the outcome for the amendment proposal. A total of 85 provisional ballots were accepted while 43 were not. A...
Comments / 0