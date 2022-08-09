This is in response to Earl’s earlier letter about Liberal’s revolving door. First, I want to thank all the staff and citizens for their kindness and support for the last 8.5 years that I was with the city of Liberal. Earl was correct with his comment that the new commission was responsible for my retiring. They had made it perfectly clear that I was not part of their agenda going forward. They made this known without any of them having a direct conversation with me.

