MARY ROMERO
Mary (Guerrero) Romero, 92, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hugoton. She was born May 23, 1930 to Jesus and Manula (Oliverez) Guerrero. She married Eliseo “Leo” Romero Sept. 6, 1947. He preceded her in death July 20, 1997. She was a member...
NORMA LANGFORD
MEADE – Norma F. Langford, 90, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at her home in Meade. She was born Aug. 2, 1932 to Robert Frank and Minnie Elizabeth (Murphy) Butler. She married Sidney C. Langford Nov. 26, 1951. He preceded her in death June 22, 2010. She graduated from...
New commissioners never let me know what they expected
This is in response to Earl’s earlier letter about Liberal’s revolving door. First, I want to thank all the staff and citizens for their kindness and support for the last 8.5 years that I was with the city of Liberal. Earl was correct with his comment that the new commission was responsible for my retiring. They had made it perfectly clear that I was not part of their agenda going forward. They made this known without any of them having a direct conversation with me.
City looks at grant to help rehab homes
The Liberal City Commission will have an easy agenda on its hands for its next meeting this evening starting at 5:30. Tonight’s meeting will be at the Blue Bonnet Community Building at 1109 W. 7th Street. Up first for the commission will be Resolution No. 2381 concerning the submittal...
Seward County Democrats to host party and meeting August 11
The Seward County Democrats will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Liberal Memorial Library at 519 N. Kansas for a party and a meeting. "We are celebrating our successful campaign against the amendment and it is also the birthday of Jose Lara, District 38 State Senate Democratic Candidate," Seward County Democratic Party Chair Kay Burtzloff said.
