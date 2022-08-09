The Arkansas Razorbacks will hold the first major scrimmage of 2022 fall camp on Saturday. It is unclear as to whether or not Arkansas will tackle to the ground, 'thud up' (tackle but only wrap up and not go to the ground) or have some combination with older players thudding and less experienced players tackling. The NCAA mandates that FBS members may have up to two scrimmages during camp that may not exceed 75 minutes in length.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO