KMZU
Fredericktown woman seriously injured in Gentry County accident
GENTRY COUNTY – An accident in Gentry County just outside of Albany Thursday evening seriously injured a Fredericktown woman. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Jerry Mercer of Bethany was westbound, and a Dodge 2500 pick up driven by Skylar Hamilton of Albany was eastbound on 360th Street. Mercer's Dodge Dakota's visibility was reduced as it was following another vehicle on the gravel roadway.
KMZU
Carolyn Joyce Butts
Carolyn Joyce Butts, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her residence. Carolyn was born the daughter of Harold and Wilhelmine (Becker) Hanna on October 7, 1940, in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was a 1958 graduate of Central High School, St. Joseph, Missouri. Carolyn met the love of her life, Garland “Leroy” Butts at a basketball game. They were united in marriage on August 8, 1959, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He survives of the home. She worked as a meat wrapper at A&P for many years. Carolyn then worked as a dietician for Hedrick Medical Center for several years. She attended the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Carolyn enjoyed antiques, playing bridge, flowers and plants, and her trip to Kauai. She loved sports, and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan, and especially Kansas Jayhawks basketball.
