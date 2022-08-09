Seth Meyers Explains Why He Feels The Need To 'Apologize' To Past SNL Guests After He Returned To Host For The First Time

In a new interview, two-time Emmy winner Kate McKinnon is opening up her decision to depart Saturday Night Live following an 11-season stint on the late-night sketch series. “I thought about [leaving] for a very long time, and it was very, very hard,” McKinnon said during Thursday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on Saturday Night Live. So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, ‘My body was tired,’ and I felt like it was time.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO