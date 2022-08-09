Seth Meyers Explains Why He Feels The Need To 'Apologize' To Past SNL Guests After He Returned To Host For The First Time

Read full article on original website
Related
Kate McKinnon Reveals Why She Left Saturday Night Live After 11 Seasons
In a new interview, two-time Emmy winner Kate McKinnon is opening up her decision to depart Saturday Night Live following an 11-season stint on the late-night sketch series. “I thought about [leaving] for a very long time, and it was very, very hard,” McKinnon said during Thursday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on Saturday Night Live. So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, ‘My body was tired,’ and I felt like it was time.”
EW.com
Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson joins 2022 Emmys as host
NBC is keeping it in the family for the Emmys, with another Saturday Night Live performer set to host the 2022 ceremony: Kenan Thompson. The TV Academy and NBC announced Tuesday that the 44-year-old comedian and actor will emcee the upcoming event, making him the latest in a long line of SNL personalities who've presided over the awards show, including Michael Che, Colin Jost, Andy Samberg, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon in recent years.
Seth Meyers Says It’s ‘Deeply Embarrassing’ How Excited He Was for ‘Late Night’ Emmy Nomination
This story about Seth Meyers first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Seth Meyers was not prepared for “Late Night” to finally break into the Emmys’ variety-talk category this year. In fact, he was bracing for disappointment. Again. “Because I’m — I think the word my wife used was psycho — I turned my phone off and went for a long run,” Meyers said when asked what he was doing when the nominations were announced.
‘Late Night’ Host Seth Meyers On His Emmy Milestone & The Evolving Late-Night Universe
Click here to read the full article. Seth Meyers was trying to avoid being disappointed in front of his children on Emmy nomination morning, so he went for a run around New York City. He needn’t have worried. For the first time since he took the reins, Late Night with Seth Meyers earned a spot on Emmy’s Outstanding Variety Talk Series ballot. Perversely, it was the pandemic that helped the former Saturday Night Live star find his groove. Forced to produce his show from the attic of his in-laws’ house for long stretches with only a painting of an old sea...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kate McKinnon Details ‘SNL’ Exit Over ‘Grueling Schedule’: ‘Telling Lorne Was Really Hard’
Like fellow “Saturday Night Live” greats, Kate McKinnon sometimes just can’t stop laughing. However, the 10-season “SNL” icon revealed that breaking character in sketches was not all fun and games for her. “I felt ashamed, because we’re not supposed to, and there’s something unprofessional about it,” McKinnon revealed during Vulture’s Good One podcast. “And yet sometimes it was just too fun. There was a hint, I guess, of wanting the audience to know like, ‘Oh, man, I love this. You have no idea how much I love Aidy Bryant and how much I love this job and how much I love these...
The View fans shocked as guest calls out host Whoopi Goldberg for looking ‘bored’ during live show
THE View fans were left shocked after a star guest called out Whoopi Goldberg for looking "bored" during her live TV show. Neil Patrick Harris, 49, appeared on The View to promote his new movie, Uncoupled. The Starship Troopers actor was much more interested in talking about Whoopi's distaste for...
Today fans slam Savannah Guthrie for demanding guest ‘hurry up’ during awkward cooking segment on live TV
TODAY fans have slammed Savannah Guthrie for demanding show guest to hurry up during an awkward cooking segment on live TV. Today's Hoda Kotb, 57, has recently admitted she lives in constant fear of being fired because of her co-host Savannah, 50. The awkward moment occurred during the cooking segment...
AOL Corp
Al Sharpton’s daughter surprisingly booted from reality show 'Claim to Fame'
Dominique and Kai found themselves in the bottom two and vying for a chance to stay in the house on Monday’s Claim to Fame. Their guess-off was intense, and resulted in a ‘big contender’ going home. Dominique, who earned the nickname The Domfather, was fairly confident that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Today Show’ Host Savannah Guthrie Admits She ‘Got Mad’ at Hoda Kotb
The drama ensues between TODAY Show cohosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. For months, the two TV personalities have reportedly been feuding behind the scenes of the talk show, with that tension seemingly beginning to translate onscreen. Now, amid the alleged feud, Savannah Guthrie has admitted that she previously “got mad” at her 57-year-old costar after the latter shared a major secret about her.
New CNN Boss In Secret Talks To Poach MSNBC Stars Joe Scarborough And Mika Brzezinski To Fix Network’s Struggling Morning Timeslot
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are in secret talks to save CNN, Radar has learned. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that CNN’s new boss Chris Licht, the man who made Joe and Mika morning TV stars on MSNBC, wants to bring the couple over to his new network. Article continues below...
Rosario Dawson Seemingly Confirms Romance With Poet Nnamdi Okafor After Cory Booker Breakup
Watch: Rosario Dawson Teases Murder Mystery Series "Briarpatch" Looks like Rosario Dawson is back off the market. On Aug. 8, the Mandalorian actress, 43, seemingly confirmed her new romance with Nigerian poet Nnamdi Okafor, sharing a video on Instagram of the two laughing at each other and making funny faces while riding in the back of a golf cart at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.
‘Programming Shake-Up’: New CNN Boss Chris Licht Looks To ‘Late Show’ Host Stephen Colbert For ‘Help’ In Rescuing Network
Chris Licht doesn’t only have his eyes set on MSNBC stars Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — the new CNN boss also wants another prized get: Stephen Colbert. The longtime former executive producer of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and CBS This Morning has quietly sounded out the new king of late night about adding the cable giant to his growing list of commitments, two sources confirmed to Radar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joy Behar Is Targeting Whoopi Goldberg So She’ll Be The No. 1 Host Of ‘The View’, Claim Rumors
Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg are being pitted against each other. From left to right: Whoopi Goldberg, Barbara Walters, U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his wife, DeboraU.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley/Public Domain.
Former NBC Anchor Lynn Smith Reveals Why She Said Goodbye To TV and Put Family First
Changing course. Lynn Smith opened up about the factors that led her to leave her career as a news anchor behind — and why she’s more fulfilled than ever. Smith, 43, had a long career in television before she was ever in front of the camera. In 2001, she kicked things off as an NBC […]
Zerlina Maxwell, Ayman Mohyeldin Lose Streaming MSNBC Shows on Peacock
Click here to read the full article. There’s a streaming shake-up at MSNBC. MSNBC is canceling two of its streaming programs on Peacock as the NBCUniversal-backed news outlet monitors the performance of programing amid a new battle for broadband consumers. Zerlina Maxwell and Ayman Mohyeldin will both lose their Peacock programs, according to a spokesperson for the network. Maxwell, who has worked with MSNBC since 2018 as an analyst and whose Peacock program was among MSNBC’s first streaming offerings, will do her last Peacock program on September 15. Her staff was notified about the move Wednesday by MSNBC President Rashida Jones, according...
HuffPost
Steve Martin Says ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Could Be His Final Role
Legendary comedian and actor Steve Martin is hinting at a possible retirement from TV and film roles. Martin told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that his 60-year career could soon be coming to a close, even though his wife said he will “always come up with something” after saying he’s calling it quits.
See Who Steve Harvey Lists in His ‘Mount Rushmore of Comedians’
A&E released the Kevin Hart-produced documentary series, Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution, which shows how Black comedians have used pointed humor to expose, challenge, and mock the injustices of society, and articulate the Black experience in America. In a clip from an episode, veteran comedian Steve Harvey gave...
In Entertainment: 'Break My Soul,' Live-Action Pac-Man & Kenan to Host Emmys
Catching you up on today’s top entertainment headlines with Beyonce's 'Break My Soul' topping the Billboard Hot 100, Pac-Man getting the live-action movie treatment, Kenan Thompson receiving the nod to host the Emmy Awards, and more.
Hoda Kotb Jokes She's In 'Constant Fear Of Getting Fired' As Feud With Savannah Guthrie Heats Up
Hoda Kotb spoke about what it's like to work with her Today co-host Savannah Guthrie amid their alleged feud, and she hinted at what might be going on behind-the-scenes. "Because Savannah and I are getting closer and closer because of how we are together, she's this incredible problem solver and I also feel like she's secretly nasty funny and it's scary because when you're on set in commercial and she's whispering to me I'm terrified," she said in an interview. "I live in fear of being fired in a moment because she's like 'Hoda, zip it,' and they [the producers]...
Comments / 0