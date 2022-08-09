ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Hernández HR, Blue Jays halt Guardians' 6-game win streak

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, Matt Chapman also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Cleveland 2-1 Saturday, halting the Guardians’ season-high winning streak at six. Hernández and Chapman both connected off Guardians starter Triston McKenzie, who has lost three of his past four decisions. McKenzie (8-9) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended his career-best hitting streak to 22 games with a double in the first as the Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak. He has the longest active hitting streak in the majors. Cleveland, the AL Central leaders, lost for the third time in 10 games.
