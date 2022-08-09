Read full article on original website
Celebrating Summer’s Last Blast
In Texoma, back to school, end-of-summer sales, and talk about the upcoming football season, signals that it's time for a huge annual event: Summer's Last Blast in Vernon, Texas. Both sides of my family are from Vernon(Go Lions!) and I've spent a lot of time there over the years visiting...
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Standup comedy, live theater, live music, karaoke, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, August 11. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time: 8:00-9:00am. Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $24.95. Time: 10:30am | Price: Free.
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association chooses new location
Well, the dispute between the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association and Downtown Development appears to be over. Since the dispute between the two organizations began, WFFMA had several area businesses step up and offer property for its members to use to sell their meat, produce and other goodies. WFFMA members have made their decision on where to relocate.
33rd Annual Summer’s Last Blast underway
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re one of those people who loves all things cars, you’re in luck this weekend. It’s time for the 33rd Annual Summer’s Last Blast out in Vernon. From car shows to burnout contests and so much more, you can find it all over the next couple of days. This isn’t your […]
How Sikes Senter Mall is surviving despite the closing of 40 thousand U.S malls in years to come
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Sikes Senter mall has been a hot topic recently as several big box stores have left and some say they are planning to leave. With online shopping and these retailers leaving some residents feel like the mall is dying, but owners are offering something you can’t buy online, experience.
Rolled ice cream shop owned by teen open downtown
The ice cream made at Bee's Rolled Ice Cream is made to order at a whopping negative 20 degrees Celsius, and the owner Briady Hutchinson is only 14 years old.
Wichita Falls barbershop makes return after fire
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jimmy and Frankie’s barbershop owner Lonnie Robinson has a new outlook on his career after moving the shop to a different building following a fire. But, that wasn’t always the case. Three and a half months ago, he was a man down on...
Lawton’s Newest Restaurant Looks Deliciously Promising
Depending on how you usually drive to Sam's Club and the Sheridan Road Walmart, you might have missed Lawton's newest restaurant. It's tucked away from Cache Road, but if it tastes as good as it looks, we're all in for a good meal. If you go the back way to...
Downtown WF road closures during Hotter’N Hell weekend
The four-day event for the Hotter'N Hell Hundred brings thousands of people to the streets of Wichita Falls for cycling events. With those events, though, come road closures and detours.
Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
Alice is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Alice is a calm cat who loves to lay around and relax. If you’re interested in adopting...
Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re looking for something exciting to fire up your weekend then we’ve got just the thing for you. The 33rd Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon. The 4-day event starts off with a car show on Main Street at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and continues with a burnout contest on Friday. Then, it all wraps up Saturday evening with the famous Nostalgic Cruise.
Toddler shot at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A young child was hit by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to the nature center on 3rd Street just before 4:45 p.m. Thursday, August 11, for a report of gunshots in the […]
Yes, It’s Hot Enough! What’s the Highest Temp on Record in Texas?
We’re all feeling the heat this summer. Although we finally did break our streak of 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas, we also just entered the hottest month of the year. We do have a chance for some rain this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere for a while....
Sikes Senter Mall Won’t Be Smelling So Pretty with Bath and Body Works Leaving
I know some of you ladies are starting to panic at the thought of those candles not being in Wichita Falls. Not gonna lie, don't spend a lot of time in Bath and Body Works myself. I learned the hard way last year that you wait for semi annual sale to buy all the stuff. I thought I was going to be the ultimate boyfriend and buy every candle, soap, and plugin thing for Halloween. Then that $300 price slapped me right in the face. Me being too stubborn I ate that charge that day.
Downtown Wichita Falls Development Seeking Volunteers to Clean Up This Sunday
It’s hard to believe because it seems like summer just started, but the Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred is right around the corner. The big ride itself is happening on Saturday, August 27, but there will be events going on surrounding the ride from Thursday, August 25 to Sunday, August 28. Get the full 2022 HHH event schedule right here.
‘Spider’ building being torn down, Dollar General coming soon
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local landmark that many older residents say has been home to various liquor stores through the decades and known to many as the spider building will soon be no more. Demolition began Tuesday, August 9, to tear down the unique building on Seymour Highway next to Browning’s Reliable Auto in […]
Veterans, community members gather for funeral of homeless veteran
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Veterans and community members came together Friday morning to give one final salute to a Wichita Falls veteran who passed away recently. US Army Private First Class Casey McCain was a homeless veteran, something that veteran organizations are saying is an issue in Wichita County that needs to be fixed.
Wichita Falls Police Investigating Shooting at River Bend Nature Center
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help solving a shooting. On Thursday, August 11 at around 4:42 pm, officers with the WFPD were called to Riverbend Nature Center, located at 2200 3rd Street in response to gunshots being fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a bullet had struck an...
RBNC issues statement after toddler was allegedly shot
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the River Bend Nature Center issued a statement on Friday, August 12, 2022, following an incident in which an 18-month-old allegedly sustained a wound from a gunshot. Liz Martin, River Bend Nature Center’s Executive Director, published the statement on River Bend Nature Center’s official Facebook page on Friday afternoon. […]
Wichita Falls, TX
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1023thebullfm.com/
