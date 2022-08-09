ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

102.3 The Bull

Celebrating Summer’s Last Blast

In Texoma, back to school, end-of-summer sales, and talk about the upcoming football season, signals that it's time for a huge annual event: Summer's Last Blast in Vernon, Texas. Both sides of my family are from Vernon(Go Lions!) and I've spent a lot of time there over the years visiting...
VERNON, TX
102.3 The Bull

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Standup comedy, live theater, live music, karaoke, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, August 11. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time: 8:00-9:00am. Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $24.95. Time: 10:30am | Price: Free.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association chooses new location

Well, the dispute between the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association and Downtown Development appears to be over. Since the dispute between the two organizations began, WFFMA had several area businesses step up and offer property for its members to use to sell their meat, produce and other goodies. WFFMA members have made their decision on where to relocate.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

33rd Annual Summer’s Last Blast underway

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re one of those people who loves all things cars, you’re in luck this weekend. It’s time for the 33rd Annual Summer’s Last Blast out in Vernon. From car shows to burnout contests and so much more, you can find it all over the next couple of days. This isn’t your […]
VERNON, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls barbershop makes return after fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jimmy and Frankie’s barbershop owner Lonnie Robinson has a new outlook on his career after moving the shop to a different building following a fire. But, that wasn’t always the case. Three and a half months ago, he was a man down on...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Alice is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Alice is a calm cat who loves to lay around and relax. If you’re interested in adopting...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re looking for something exciting to fire up your weekend then we’ve got just the thing for you. The 33rd Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon. The 4-day event starts off with a car show on Main Street at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and continues with a burnout contest on Friday. Then, it all wraps up Saturday evening with the famous Nostalgic Cruise.
VERNON, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Toddler shot at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A young child was hit by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to the nature center on 3rd Street just before 4:45 p.m. Thursday, August 11, for a report of gunshots in the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
102.3 The Bull

Sikes Senter Mall Won’t Be Smelling So Pretty with Bath and Body Works Leaving

I know some of you ladies are starting to panic at the thought of those candles not being in Wichita Falls. Not gonna lie, don't spend a lot of time in Bath and Body Works myself. I learned the hard way last year that you wait for semi annual sale to buy all the stuff. I thought I was going to be the ultimate boyfriend and buy every candle, soap, and plugin thing for Halloween. Then that $300 price slapped me right in the face. Me being too stubborn I ate that charge that day.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

‘Spider’ building being torn down, Dollar General coming soon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local landmark that many older residents say has been home to various liquor stores through the decades and known to many as the spider building will soon be no more. Demolition began Tuesday, August 9, to tear down the unique building on Seymour Highway next to Browning’s Reliable Auto in […]
newschannel6now.com

Veterans, community members gather for funeral of homeless veteran

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Veterans and community members came together Friday morning to give one final salute to a Wichita Falls veteran who passed away recently. US Army Private First Class Casey McCain was a homeless veteran, something that veteran organizations are saying is an issue in Wichita County that needs to be fixed.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

RBNC issues statement after toddler was allegedly shot

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the River Bend Nature Center issued a statement on Friday, August 12, 2022, following an incident in which an 18-month-old allegedly sustained a wound from a gunshot. Liz Martin, River Bend Nature Center’s Executive Director, published the statement on River Bend Nature Center’s official Facebook page on Friday afternoon. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
102.3 The Bull

