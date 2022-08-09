ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

The Importance of Rest Areas During the Hotter’N Hell Hundred in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls is getting prepared for the annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred and a lot of prep goes into making sure people get that break along the route. For the first time, in a long time, the Hotter'N Hell Hundred looks like it will be Hotter'N Hell. They big ride is scheduled for August 27th this year and if weather reports are correct, we will be hanging out right around 100 degrees on that day. I had the pleasure to interview Dale Neely who is in charge of the rest stops committee for the Hotter'N Hell Hundred.
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Standup comedy, live theater, live music, karaoke, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, August 11. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time: 8:00-9:00am. Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $24.95. Time: 10:30am | Price: Free.
Wichita Falls Spirit Halloween is a Go for 2022

It is one week into August and the fall fans in your life are jumping the gun getting ready for the new season. In case you do not remember the controversy last year, I reported that Wichita Falls was NOT getting a Spirit Halloween. This was due to the fact that the Spirit Halloween locator said Wichita Falls did not have a store for 2021. I called corporate and they said our city is not on the site we don't have a store.
Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls

One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
Texas Has the Cheapest Gas Prices in the Country According to AAA

Things are getting better are far as gas prices go, but there’s still a way to go to get back to where they were a year ago. Fox 4 News is reporting that the statewide average per gallon of regular unleaded gas in Texas is $3.64, which is the lowest in the country according to AAA. That’s more than a dollar less than the state average of $4.70 on June 15, when gas prices peaked in the Lone Star State.
Filmed in Frederick, Oklahoma the ‘Deadland’ Trailer Just Dropped!

From the looks of the new movie trailer 'Deadland' is going to be a thriller, suspense, and horror flick all mixed into one! Parts of the movie were filmed right here in the Sooner State in Frederick, Oklahoma, and the surrounding area. We'll finally get to see 'Deadland' this fall. According to IMDb it will be released on Friday, October 7th (10-07-22) looking forward to it! It was around this same time last year they were filming.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 5, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
