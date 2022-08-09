The Borrego Valley Endowment Fund (BVEF) is pleased to announce that Melissa Stevens and Dr. Richard Fausel have joined our Board of Directors. Says BVEF Vice Chair Dr. David Garmon, “The BVEF is excited to welcome Melissa and Dick with their impressive experience in the healthcare field and their dedication to fostering the well-being of the Borrego Springs community. The depth of their expertise and experience is a great addition to the BVEF team.”

