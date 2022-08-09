Read full article on original website
Related
borregosun.com
AT&T Services Restored
AT&T services in Borrego Springs has been restored, as of Aug. 10, 10:40 a.m. Services for AT&T have been out since Sunday Aug. 7, as crews looked to determine the issues with a tower nearby. Representatives were contacted and said it would be possibly restored on Aug. 13. However, crews...
borregosun.com
BVEF New Board Members
The Borrego Valley Endowment Fund (BVEF) is pleased to announce that Melissa Stevens and Dr. Richard Fausel have joined our Board of Directors. Says BVEF Vice Chair Dr. David Garmon, “The BVEF is excited to welcome Melissa and Dick with their impressive experience in the healthcare field and their dedication to fostering the well-being of the Borrego Springs community. The depth of their expertise and experience is a great addition to the BVEF team.”
borregosun.com
SVP – Update, Disappointment, Cause for Hope
On Friday July 22, without any other input, Judge David Gill settled on the placement of Sexual Violent Predator Michael Martinez on Running M Road in Borrego Springs by no later than September 9. This announcement came as neighbors returned to the San Diego County Superior Court for the scheduled...
borregosun.com
SDG&E Credit
San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) wants its residential customers to be on the lookout for upcoming breaks on their electric bills. SDG&E’s residential customers will receive $64.17 in bill credits on both their August and September electric bills (or a total of $128.34). Earlier this year, SDG&E’s residential...
Comments / 0