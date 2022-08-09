Read full article on original website
Important BSFPD Meeting
Important Meeting of the Borrego Springs Fire Protection Board of Directors by Zoom on Thursday, August 11, 4 p.m. Board discussion and approval of the resolution to dissolve the district, and join the San Diego County Fire Protection District. Last Item on the Agenda, under old business: Final reading and...
SVP – Update, Disappointment, Cause for Hope
On Friday July 22, without any other input, Judge David Gill settled on the placement of Sexual Violent Predator Michael Martinez on Running M Road in Borrego Springs by no later than September 9. This announcement came as neighbors returned to the San Diego County Superior Court for the scheduled...
AT&T Services Restored
AT&T services in Borrego Springs has been restored, as of Aug. 10, 10:40 a.m. Services for AT&T have been out since Sunday Aug. 7, as crews looked to determine the issues with a tower nearby. Representatives were contacted and said it would be possibly restored on Aug. 13. However, crews...
Borrego Group on Their Way to Khovd, Mongolia
How many of you recall a delegation from Mongolia visiting Borrego Springs in February 2019?. At that time, an official “Partner City” ceremony was held in the community room at the library. Nine delegates from Khovd, including their Governor, traveled halfway around the world to visit our village. Proclamations were read, gifts were exchanged, discussions were held.
