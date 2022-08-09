Read full article on original website
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina Andras
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
WIFR
Hundreds of jobs coming to DeKalb with new development
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Another major development that will create hundreds of jobs has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb. The DeKalb city council unanimously approved plans Monday for a distribution, packaging and storage facility known as Project Wildcat. The facility plans to build on 160 acres of property near the north side of Gurler Road between Crego and Peace roads.
WSPY NEWS
Parking ban on city easement property becomes law in Sandwich
Owners of several kinds of vehicles and recreational forms will be affected by a new ordinance passed unanimously by the Sandwich City Council. From cars to boats to campers to trucks to utility trailers, there will be no parking on city right-of-ways from the curbless street to the sidewalk. In...
WSPY NEWS
Exhibitors needed for 134th Sandwich Fair
Only 16 days remain before the deadline for exhibitors at the 134th Sandwich Fair and its five-day run starting September 7th. That deadline is August 26th. According to fair secretary Nancy Rex, the exhibitors are what separates The Sandwich Fair from all other county fairs throughout the state and Midwest. More than 25,000 exhibits will be displayed competing for cash prizes and blue-red-white place ribbons.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
‘In the thick of it’: The Peacock Shoppe struts into The Woodstock Square
After more than a month of ferrying carloads of merchandise to Woodstock from her Ridgefield store, Deb Corcoran opened the door to The Peacock Shoppe at 120 N. Benton St. […]. Susan W. Murray wrote for The Independent, covering various beats, from 2005 to 2008, returning to the paper...
kanecountyconnects.com
Traffic Alert! Major Pavement Marking Project to Start on Kane County Roadways
The annual Kane County Urethane Pavement Marking Program work will begin the week of August 15, weather permitting. The work will include installation of urethane pavement markings onto 12.7 miles of the following County highways:. Kirk Road from IL Rt 64 to Averill Circle. Orchard Road from US 30 to...
'That terrifies me': Many Long Grove residents abhor proposed gun range in their neighborhood
There’s quite a bit of push-back over a proposal for a gun shop and shooting range in Long Grove. Range USA is looking to build a facility with retail, classrooms and 20-shooting lanes.
starvedrock.media
Resurfacing Project Underway On Long Stretch Of Route 71
If you take Route 71 to the Fox Valley area on a regular basis, it may take longer to get there these days. A project to resurface a 10-mile stretch of the highway from Yorkville south to the La Salle-Kendall County line is underway. Traffic in spots will be controlled by construction flaggers.
Electric school buses coming soon to Wauconda, Barrington school districts
"It means jobs and beautiful buses, but it's also part of a genuine effort to move this planet to a much better place than it is today," said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
Off The Beaten Path: Site Names Illinois’ Most Beautiful Backroads
This is something that my late father-in-law Marty knew a lot about. According to my wife and her brothers, their dad knew every single worthwhile backroad in the entire state. He knew them all because it was his life-long habit to avoid paying tolls using whatever legal means necessary. Drive...
visitlakecounty.org
Things To Do This Weekend August 12-14, 2022
Eat, dance and paddle (or sink) for the things to do this weekend of August 12-14, 2022. The end of summer may be nigh, but we aren’t slowing down in Lake County. Speaking of summer, here are some back-to-school deals to make shopping more easy. We’re still giving away...
rtands.com
Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one
CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
elmwoodpark.org
Taste of Elmwood Park
Check out the link below to listen to Carmen and Jurko’s discussion about the Taste of Elmwood Park’s Meatball Eating Contest. Congratulations to Connor for taking 1st Place!. Also take a listen to the Steve Cochran show and the great discussion he had with Village President Skip Saviano...
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
Illinois Apple Orchard Has Job Opportunities for Cider Donut Lovers
Here's an opportunity to pick up a little extra money and get the best cider donut hookup at the same time. Do you love all things fall?. The season of fall will be here soon. Comfortable days, cool nights, wind in the trees sending blowing beautifully colored leaves around. Flannel shirts, sweaters, pumpkin spice coffee drinks, some apple cider, and warm cider donuts.
Float Your Blues Away This Weekend at Illinois’ New Summer Float Party
Tubing down a river is a beloved pastime for many people of all ages in the Stateline area, but do you love tubing/floating enough to brave the waters of the Chicago River this weekend? (The correct answer here is, YES!) Chicago's New Summer Float Party. For the first time ever...
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
Neighbors push back against proposal for gun shop, shooting range in Long Grove
LONG GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A plan to build an indoor shooting range and gun store in northwest suburban Long Grove has neighbors on edge. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Monday, the Long Grove village manager said he has received hundreds of emails about the proposal for a Range USA shop – and an online petition against the business now has more than 1,000 signatures. The Range USA would be built in a space behind a Menards store. The 15,000 square-foot building would have 20 shootings lanes, retail, and classrooms. It is the proximity to nearby schools and sporting...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area residents transforming front yards into functional, social environments
ELMHURST, Ill. - When COVID-19 hit, many residents upgraded their backyards with a new pool, patio furniture or even an outdoor kitchen in order to socialize outside. But now — many are starting to shift from the backyard to the front yard. One Elmhurst homeowner turned to his laptop,...
Eater
Hewn, a Top Chicago-Area Bakery, Expands to Lake County
the Evanston bakery that’s earned a following well outside the North Shore, is opening a second bakery in Lake County. Hewn’s second location, targeted for a fall debut in Libertyville, represents an increased focus on the bakery’s retail business. Since opening in Evanston in 2013, Ellen King and Julie Matthei have supplied bread and pastries to dozens of restaurants and coffee shops throughout the city and suburbs. But times are changing.
One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois
Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
