ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Hundreds of jobs coming to DeKalb with new development

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Another major development that will create hundreds of jobs has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb. The DeKalb city council unanimously approved plans Monday for a distribution, packaging and storage facility known as Project Wildcat. The facility plans to build on 160 acres of property near the north side of Gurler Road between Crego and Peace roads.
DEKALB, IL
WSPY NEWS

Parking ban on city easement property becomes law in Sandwich

Owners of several kinds of vehicles and recreational forms will be affected by a new ordinance passed unanimously by the Sandwich City Council. From cars to boats to campers to trucks to utility trailers, there will be no parking on city right-of-ways from the curbless street to the sidewalk. In...
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Exhibitors needed for 134th Sandwich Fair

Only 16 days remain before the deadline for exhibitors at the 134th Sandwich Fair and its five-day run starting September 7th. That deadline is August 26th. According to fair secretary Nancy Rex, the exhibitors are what separates The Sandwich Fair from all other county fairs throughout the state and Midwest. More than 25,000 exhibits will be displayed competing for cash prizes and blue-red-white place ribbons.
SANDWICH, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mchenry, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Mchenry, IL
Business
City
Mchenry, IL
Local
Illinois Business
kanecountyconnects.com

Traffic Alert! Major Pavement Marking Project to Start on Kane County Roadways

The annual Kane County Urethane Pavement Marking Program work will begin the week of August 15, weather permitting. The work will include installation of urethane pavement markings onto 12.7 miles of the following County highways:. Kirk Road from IL Rt 64 to Averill Circle. Orchard Road from US 30 to...
starvedrock.media

Resurfacing Project Underway On Long Stretch Of Route 71

If you take Route 71 to the Fox Valley area on a regular basis, it may take longer to get there these days. A project to resurface a 10-mile stretch of the highway from Yorkville south to the La Salle-Kendall County line is underway. Traffic in spots will be controlled by construction flaggers.
YORKVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Miller Point Park#Recreation Department#Batavia Boardwalk Shops#Mchs 156#The High School#The Riverside Drive
visitlakecounty.org

Things To Do This Weekend August 12-14, 2022

Eat, dance and paddle (or sink) for the things to do this weekend of August 12-14, 2022. The end of summer may be nigh, but we aren’t slowing down in Lake County. Speaking of summer, here are some back-to-school deals to make shopping more easy. We’re still giving away...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
rtands.com

Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one

CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
FOREST PARK, IL
elmwoodpark.org

Taste of Elmwood Park

Check out the link below to listen to Carmen and Jurko’s discussion about the Taste of Elmwood Park’s Meatball Eating Contest. Congratulations to Connor for taking 1st Place!. Also take a listen to the Steve Cochran show and the great discussion he had with Village President Skip Saviano...
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Marketing
I-Rock 93.5

One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool

Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Apple Orchard Has Job Opportunities for Cider Donut Lovers

Here's an opportunity to pick up a little extra money and get the best cider donut hookup at the same time. Do you love all things fall?. The season of fall will be here soon. Comfortable days, cool nights, wind in the trees sending blowing beautifully colored leaves around. Flannel shirts, sweaters, pumpkin spice coffee drinks, some apple cider, and warm cider donuts.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Neighbors push back against proposal for gun shop, shooting range in Long Grove

LONG GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A plan to build an indoor shooting range and gun store in northwest suburban Long Grove has neighbors on edge. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Monday, the Long Grove village manager said he has received hundreds of emails about the proposal for a Range USA shop – and an online petition against the business now has more than 1,000 signatures. The Range USA would be built in a space behind a Menards store. The 15,000 square-foot building would have 20 shootings lanes, retail, and classrooms. It is the proximity to nearby schools and sporting...
LONG GROVE, IL
Eater

Hewn, a Top Chicago-Area Bakery, Expands to Lake County

the Evanston bakery that’s earned a following well outside the North Shore, is opening a second bakery in Lake County. Hewn’s second location, targeted for a fall debut in Libertyville, represents an increased focus on the bakery’s retail business. Since opening in Evanston in 2013, Ellen King and Julie Matthei have supplied bread and pastries to dozens of restaurants and coffee shops throughout the city and suburbs. But times are changing.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
KICK AM 1530

One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois

Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy