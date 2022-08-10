Bay Area native, former Raider Marshawn Lynch arrested for DUI in Las Vegas, police say

Bay Area native and former Raider Marshawn Lynch has been arrested for a DUI, Las Vegas police told ABC News on Tuesday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers stopped the vehicle the 36-year-old Lynch was driving at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They say officers determined Lynch was impaired and detained him. He was booked at the Las Vegas City Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Jail records did not show whether he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Lynch played 12 season the NFL, mostly with the Seattle Seahawks. He had 10,413 career rushing yards and 85 rushing touchdowns from 2007-19 with the Seahawks, the Buffalo Bills and the Oakland Raiders.