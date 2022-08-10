Bay Area native, former Raider Marshawn Lynch arrested for DUI in Las Vegas, police say
Bay Area native and former Raider Marshawn Lynch has been arrested for a DUI, Las Vegas police told ABC News on Tuesday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers stopped the vehicle the 36-year-old Lynch was driving at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. They say officers determined Lynch was impaired and detained him. He was booked at the Las Vegas City Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence. RELATED: The case of Henry Ruggs III and a distraught family desperate for answers Jail records did not show whether he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Lynch played 12 season the NFL, mostly with the Seattle Seahawks. He had 10,413 career rushing yards and 85 rushing touchdowns from 2007-19 with the Seahawks, the Buffalo Bills and the Oakland Raiders. The Associated Press contributed to this report If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
