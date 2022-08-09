Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special luncheon was held on Thursday at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus in the Jack Morris Ballroom. Event organizers honored the lives helped and the many impacts made throughout five decades of services by Mental Health and Development Services. It all began when a...
WBBJ
Mayor Conger strolls through Jackson neighborhood to hear concerns
JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger and several City of Jackson department heads came to the Bemis Silver Circle community to take a stroll with residents. “Walk around and talk about what is good in the neighborhood, what needs improvement, what needs attention. It is a great way for us to interact with neighbors, residents to see what was going on to have that direct one-on-one conversation,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.
desotocountynews.com
Housing Assistance for Teachers Program available in Mississippi
Several Mississippi school districts are facing the start of the new school year with a shortage of teachers, an recurring issue that continues each year, as districts struggle to get instructors to move, locate, and stay in their districts. In an effort to attract teachers to locate and reside in...
WBBJ
Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
tri-statedefender.com
Folks, the leadership of our school system is in good hands!
I’ve been fretting all summer about the start of this school year. With district Supt. Dr. Joris Ray under investigation and on administrative leave, and so many other distractions, my hope for this school year has been at its lowest point ever. I recently had an opportunity, however, to...
foodmanufacturing.com
Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/10/22 – 08/11/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/10/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/11/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
desotocountynews.com
CEO talks internet, high electric bills
Photo: Kevin Doddridge of Northcentral Electric Cooperative and Northcentral Connect at Wednesday’s Olive Branch Chamber luncheon. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Northcentral Electric Cooperative CEO/General Manager Kevin Doddridge presented part of the program for the Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Wednesday. Doddridge gave a recap of the past year with the cooperative and what it is expecting in the next year ahead.
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Downtown Humboldt still on the move
Humboldt has been on the move for the past several years and downtown Humboldt has benefited from the progress. That progress is continuing with major upgrades to some building facades. It began when Milano’s Pizza, Mi Casita and The Coffee Shop restaurants opened as well as the Kandy Bank and...
Tennessee Tribune
Shelby County DA Amy Weirich Loses Re-election Bid Months After Aggressively Prosecuting Pamela Moses for Alleged Voter Fraud
MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee prosecutor who went after Pamela Moses for alleged voter fraud lost her race last week. Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich was unseated by a progressive challenger Steve Mulroy. Mulroy had 56.13 percent of the vote, beating Weirich by over 15,000 votes. She has...
Sexton: AG Can Remove DA-Elect Mulroy for Refusing to Prosecute Crime
Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R) is making one thing very clear before progressive DA-elect Steve Mulroy moves into 201 Poplar: Follow the law or go back to teaching it. Sexton took aim at the former University of Memphis law professor’s controversial campaign promises like eliminating cash bail...
WBBJ
State’s first Safe Haven Baby Boxes boxes to be placed in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — At Tuesday’s Jackson City Council special called meeting, the consideration of a lease agreement for Safe Haven Baby Boxes passed on new business. The Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a new component to the Safe Haven Baby Law. They will provide a resource for a mother to anonymously surrender her baby to a designated and safe baby box, located at Jackson Fire Department Station #2.
Memphis VA Job Fair August 24
The Memphis VA is hiring Registered Nurses for ICU, ED, ACUTE CARE, MENTAL HEALTH and NURSING EDUCATION Services. A Job Fair will be held on August 24, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Memphis VA. On-site job interviews! Be a part of giving veterans the care they deserve. Click […]
Tiny Rossville, TN plans to add 1,500 new homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee stopped in the Fayette County town of Rossville on Wednesday and brought with him a big check that will go toward a new water tower as the town looks to add 1,500 new homes ahead of the arrival of Ford’s Blue Oval City. Rossville Tennessee Mayor Judy Waters […]
tri-statedefender.com
First elementary charter school in Tennessee turns 20
Circles of Success Learning Academy (COSLA) – the first and oldest elementary charter school in Tennessee – ushered in its 20th academic year on Monday. Tucked inside St. Andrew A.M.E. Church at 867 S. Parkway E. at Mississippi Boulevard, the academy, which is part of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district, continues to build upon the vision of its founders with ample support from supporters.
Wingstop operator fined for pay, child labor violations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi Wingstop franchise operator has been fined after an investigation by the Department of Labor determined they violated labor laws by charging employees for uniforms, safety training, background checks, cash register shortages and violating child labor regulations. Boss Wings Enterprises was under investigation by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour […]
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
MSNBC
Prosecutor who charged Black woman for trying to register to vote loses re-election bid
Amy Weirich, the Republican district attorney general in Shelby County, Tennessee, who zealously, and eventually infamously, pursued the prosecution of Pamela Moses, who had been led to believe she could register to vote despite a past felony conviction, lost her bid for re-election this week.Aug. 6, 2022.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 2-8
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: American Wings – 872760 […]
‘It doesn’t help me’: Millions of diabetics excluded from price cap on insulin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Diabetics across Memphis are outraged that a new price cap on insulin would exclude patients with private insurance. “It’s great for my mother, but it doesn’t help me,” said Cheryl Thornton, a type one diabetic who has relied on insulin for forty years.
