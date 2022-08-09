ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special luncheon was held on Thursday at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus in the Jack Morris Ballroom. Event organizers honored the lives helped and the many impacts made throughout five decades of services by Mental Health and Development Services. It all began when a...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Mayor Conger strolls through Jackson neighborhood to hear concerns

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger and several City of Jackson department heads came to the Bemis Silver Circle community to take a stroll with residents. “Walk around and talk about what is good in the neighborhood, what needs improvement, what needs attention. It is a great way for us to interact with neighbors, residents to see what was going on to have that direct one-on-one conversation,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.
JACKSON, TN
desotocountynews.com

Housing Assistance for Teachers Program available in Mississippi

Several Mississippi school districts are facing the start of the new school year with a shortage of teachers, an recurring issue that continues each year, as districts struggle to get instructors to move, locate, and stay in their districts. In an effort to attract teachers to locate and reside in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WBBJ

Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Haywood County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Haywood County, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Folks, the leadership of our school system is in good hands!

I’ve been fretting all summer about the start of this school year. With district Supt. Dr. Joris Ray under investigation and on administrative leave, and so many other distractions, my hope for this school year has been at its lowest point ever. I recently had an opportunity, however, to...
MEMPHIS, TN
foodmanufacturing.com

Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WBBJ

Mugshots : Madison County : 08/10/22 – 08/11/22

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/10/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/11/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
desotocountynews.com

CEO talks internet, high electric bills

Photo: Kevin Doddridge of Northcentral Electric Cooperative and Northcentral Connect at Wednesday’s Olive Branch Chamber luncheon. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Northcentral Electric Cooperative CEO/General Manager Kevin Doddridge presented part of the program for the Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Wednesday. Doddridge gave a recap of the past year with the cooperative and what it is expecting in the next year ahead.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#High School
Milan Mirror-Exchange

Downtown Humboldt still on the move

Humboldt has been on the move for the past several years and downtown Humboldt has benefited from the progress. That progress is continuing with major upgrades to some building facades. It began when Milano’s Pizza, Mi Casita and The Coffee Shop restaurants opened as well as the Kandy Bank and...
HUMBOLDT, TN
WBBJ

State’s first Safe Haven Baby Boxes boxes to be placed in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — At Tuesday’s Jackson City Council special called meeting, the consideration of a lease agreement for Safe Haven Baby Boxes passed on new business. The Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a new component to the Safe Haven Baby Law. They will provide a resource for a mother to anonymously surrender her baby to a designated and safe baby box, located at Jackson Fire Department Station #2.
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WREG

Memphis VA Job Fair August 24

The Memphis VA is hiring Registered Nurses for ICU, ED, ACUTE CARE, MENTAL HEALTH and NURSING EDUCATION Services. A Job Fair will be held on August 24, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Memphis VA.   On-site job interviews! Be a part of giving veterans the care they deserve. Click […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tiny Rossville, TN plans to add 1,500 new homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee stopped in the Fayette County town of Rossville on Wednesday and brought with him a big check that will go toward a new water tower as the town looks to add 1,500 new homes ahead of the arrival of Ford’s Blue Oval City. Rossville Tennessee Mayor Judy Waters […]
ROSSVILLE, TN
tri-statedefender.com

First elementary charter school in Tennessee turns 20

Circles of Success Learning Academy (COSLA) – the first and oldest elementary charter school in Tennessee – ushered in its 20th academic year on Monday. Tucked inside St. Andrew A.M.E. Church at 867 S. Parkway E. at Mississippi Boulevard, the academy, which is part of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district, continues to build upon the vision of its founders with ample support from supporters.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wingstop operator fined for pay, child labor violations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi Wingstop franchise operator has been fined after an investigation by the Department of Labor determined they violated labor laws by charging employees for uniforms, safety training, background checks, cash register shortages and violating child labor regulations. Boss Wings Enterprises was under investigation by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 2-8

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: American Wings – 872760 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy