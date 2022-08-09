Read full article on original website
7 Takeaways from Lions' 27-23 Loss to Atlanta Falcons
Here are observations and takeaways from the Detroit Lions' preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL Preseason Odds: Panthers vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders will face off in NFL Preseason action on Saturday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Panthers-Commanders prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Carolina Panthers have undergone an...
Yardbarker
Is There A Better Quarterback The Vikings Could Get? Part 3
During my first two articles (which you will find here – Part 1 and here – Part 2) I talked about Kirk Cousins’ career, and if there were any quarterbacks in the NFC that the Vikings could get. Today in part three, I will be looking at quarterbacks the Minnesota Vikings could realistically get out of the AFC. These quarterbacks will be Matt Ryan, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, Ryan Tannehill, and Trevor Lawrence. I will look at what they did in 2021 and anything else worth noting, and lastly determine whether or not the Vikings should/can trade for them. Now onto Matt Ryan.
Watch: Aidan Hutchinson wreaks havoc on his 1st NFL drive
Welcome to the NFL, Aidan Hutchinson! The celebrated Detroit Lions rookie made his presence known right away in the team’s preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. After making a tackle down the field on Falcons QB Marcus Mariota on a scramble on the first play of Atlanta’s first possession, Hutchinson showed on the very next snap that he’s already capable of making big plays up the field too.
Yardbarker
5 Things to Note: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons
At 6pm tonight the Detroit Lions kickoff their preseason against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. Players will get their first taste of NFL action this season, competing against another team and different schemes. These games determine who starts, who sits, and who makes the team. Tonight, players have a chance to make a good impression on the staff and the league.
Playing Time Could Foreshadow Eagles' Thinking on First Cut
The Eagles must cut the roster from 90 to 85 by Tuesday afternoon
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Getting more practice run against the Commanders
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 2 preseason Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Aug. 20 Commanders 4:00 PM KSHB
Why Commanders Chose Coach Jeff Zgonina Over Sam Mills
It's not the team, it's the coach, and that's why a move was made just weeks into training camp.
Seahawks share preview of preseason matchup with Steelers
In about two and a half hours the Seahawks will kick off their 2022 campaign, opening their preseason schedule on the road against the Steelers. A short time ago, the team shared a video preview of today’s matchup with Pittsburgh. Watch.
Watch: Nick Mardner Discusses QB Battle, Adjusting to UC's Culture
The transfer wide receiver had a nice touchdown catch during Saturday's scrimmage.
WATCH: Wyatt Milum Fall Camp Day 10
The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program hosted Fan Day Saturday Morning followed by an open practice on the tenth day of fall camp. Offensive lineman Wyatt Milum met with the media following practice and discussed the switch from right to left tackle, starting as a freshman, ...
Panthers preseason inactives: Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore out vs. Commanders
We may be seeing a decent amount of starters for the Carolina Panthers this afternoon, quarterback Baker Mayfield included. But we won’t be seeing a handful of their standouts lead the team onto FedEx Field to kick off 2022 preseason play. Among those inactive for the Panthers against the...
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preseason opener
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Buccaneers, Preseason Week 1 The Miami Dolphins preseason schedule kicks off on Saturday with a
Scrimmage Report: Clemson Offense Gives Defense All it Can Handle
The Clemson Tigers held their first scrimmage of the 2022 fall camp inside Memorial Stadium on Saturday, and it gave Dabo Swinney a different feel than some of his previous years with the program.
A rough fourth inning sets stage for Marlins’ loss to Braves in Game 1 of doubleheader
A rough fourth inning hampered Jesus Luzardo’s outing and paved the way for another Miami Marlins loss.
Carolina Panthers schedule: Baker Mayfield show continues against Patriots
2022 Carolina Panthers schedule: Week 2 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Fri, Aug. 19 @ Patriots 7:00 PM
5 Defensive takeaways from Patriots' preseason loss to Giants
The New England Patriots played their first game of the 2022 NFL preseason on Thursday against the New York Giants, losing 23-21 in front of an energetic Gillette Stadium home crowd eager to watch the first Patriots football game in over six months. Although the game featured mostly backup and...
