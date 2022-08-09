ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is There A Better Quarterback The Vikings Could Get? Part 3

During my first two articles (which you will find here – Part 1 and here – Part 2) I talked about Kirk Cousins’ career, and if there were any quarterbacks in the NFC that the Vikings could get. Today in part three, I will be looking at quarterbacks the Minnesota Vikings could realistically get out of the AFC. These quarterbacks will be Matt Ryan, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, Ryan Tannehill, and Trevor Lawrence. I will look at what they did in 2021 and anything else worth noting, and lastly determine whether or not the Vikings should/can trade for them. Now onto Matt Ryan.
Watch: Aidan Hutchinson wreaks havoc on his 1st NFL drive

Welcome to the NFL, Aidan Hutchinson! The celebrated Detroit Lions rookie made his presence known right away in the team’s preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. After making a tackle down the field on Falcons QB Marcus Mariota on a scramble on the first play of Atlanta’s first possession, Hutchinson showed on the very next snap that he’s already capable of making big plays up the field too.
5 Things to Note: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons

At 6pm tonight the Detroit Lions kickoff their preseason against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. Players will get their first taste of NFL action this season, competing against another team and different schemes. These games determine who starts, who sits, and who makes the team. Tonight, players have a chance to make a good impression on the staff and the league.
Kyle Shanahan
WATCH: Wyatt Milum Fall Camp Day 10

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program hosted Fan Day Saturday Morning followed by an open practice on the tenth day of fall camp. Offensive lineman Wyatt Milum met with the media following practice and discussed the switch from right to left tackle, starting as a freshman, ...
