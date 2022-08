BETHLEHEM, Pa. – With the fall semester just around the corner and Lehigh students set to return to campus next week, head coach Fran Troyan has announced the addition of six newcomers to the Mountain Hawks' softball program. The defending Patriot League champions added five first-year student-athletes and one transfer to a team that won its league-best 15th tournament title in May.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO