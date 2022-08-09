Read full article on original website
Rox Walk-off Mud Puppies 9-7
The St. Cloud Rox got a walk-off 2-run home run from Ike Mazzenga in their 9-7 win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies Wednesday night Mazzenga had 2 hits and 4 RBIs for the day for St. Cloud. ROCORI graduate Jack Steil added a 2-run home run and O'Neill Burgos chipped in 2 hits and 2 runs scored for St. Cloud.
Rox, Condon Outscore Bucks 13-8
The St. Cloud Rox completed a 2-game sweep of the Bucks in Waterloo Tuesday night with a 13-8 win. The win also marks 4 straight wins over the Bucks after beating them twice in St. Cloud over the weekend. The Rox scored 7 runs in the 6th inning to grab control of the game Tuesday night.
Motorcycle Class This Weekend
ST. CLOUD -- Motorcycle riders up for a challenge can sign up for a class this weekend. The Advanced Rider Class is Saturday, August 13th, at St. Cloud Technical and Community College from 9:00 to 5:00. According to David Weeres, a member of the Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Task Force,. If...
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota – Just One Hour From St. Cloud
Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
Summer Does Not End On Labor Day!
Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall. Here we are, just about...
The Weekender: Art Crawl, The Carpenters and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Take a look at what fun and exciting things are happening around central Minnesota. See a movie on the big screen with the Summer Kids Dream Film Series, enjoy the St. Cloud Downtown Art Crawl, hear the music of The Carpenters at the Paramount Theatre, support the Rocori Community Foundation with an outdoor concert, and enjoy a nice music series at Milk and Honey Ciders. Read more in The Weekender!
St Joseph Considered One of the Safest Small Towns
When you think of safe cities in Minnesota, small towns always come to mind first. Especially with the unrest that has been happening in the Twin Cities area for the last year or more, this is especially true. I have heard so many people mention how they appreciate the small town living that you can experience in greater Minnesota.
Something No One Ever Needs in Minnesota… or Anywhere
You name it, someone has probably thought of it, or will by the time you try and get a patent. I thought of something super cool once. A battery warmer... for your car. I thought hey- if your battery is warm, your car will start a lot easier, right? Why not get a sort of blanket for it on a cold night? Yep- someone else had already thought of a battery warmer.
Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota
I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
Gas Prices Fall Under $4 in Minnesota
UNDATED -- Average gas prices have fallen below $4 in Minnesota. Gas Buddy says gas prices have gone down another 16.9 cents per gallon in the past week in the state now averaging $3.97. The national average for gas has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week averaging...
Is It Legal to Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Minnesota
Miranda Lambert sings about her favorite dog "Under that live oak," buried in the yard. Chris Stapleton sings about a dog he found in a shopping cart that changed his life named Maggie, who he buried on a hill on the farm. Losing a beloved pet is one of the hardest things a person can go through, and what to do with their remains is a question many have to consider after their death.
Art Crawl Taking Over Downtown St. Cloud August 12th
Get ready to take in local artists' and creators' stunning works of art. Art Crawl is taking over Downtown St. Cloud on Friday, August 12th. Come Downtown St. Cloud for great food, specialty shopping, and inspiring local art! Walking is recommended, but crawling is welcome. Check with your favorite downtown hot spots for details on who they will be displaying in August!
Weekend Rain in Minnesota Helps Ease Dry Conditions A Bit
UNDATED -- After last weekend's widespread rainfall, the dry conditions across the state have eased a bit. Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 28 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, an improvement from 34 percent a week ago. Eleven percent of the state is still in...
New Date Set for St. Cloud’s Movie Under the Stars
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Park and Rec has a new date for its Movie Under the Stars. The event was postponed on Saturday night due to wet conditions. The new date is on Friday, August 26th at Whitney Sports Complex Field C-3. Lawn games and giveaways start at 7:30 p.m.
742 Prepares For School Lunch Changes
ST. CLOUD -- Hundreds of nutrition experts are in St. Cloud this week for the Minnesota School Nutrition Association’s annual conference. Many of the sessions deal with the lifting of the nutrition waiver, meaning Minnesota students will restart paying for school lunches. Sarah Motl is the Supervisor of Nutrition...
St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN
A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign
ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
Kleis Wants 1,000 Housing Units in Downtown St. Cloud in 5 Years
ST. CLOUD -- Calling it the city's top economic development priority, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the city will be holding a Downtown Summit sometime this fall. Kleis says we need to look to Rochester and Duluth and the success they have had lobbying for big state funding dollars in their downtowns.
MN State Patrol Hears It All When Pulling Over Speeders
I'm either traveling I-94 or Highway 10 up north most weekends and I can attest that some people are driving way too fast. I admit, I'm no angel when it come to obeying the speed limit. I might exceed the limit by 6 to 10 mph on occasion but I have vehicles blast by me. Some have to be doing over 90 or even faster.
