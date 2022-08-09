ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

How Tesla Looks As Stock Rests Under This Key Bull, Bear Cycle Indicator

Tesla, Inc TSLA is trading higher on Friday in continued sideways consolidation that’s taking place just below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on the daily chart. The 200-day SMA is a bellwether indicator used in technical analysis to determine if a stock is in a bull or bear cycle.
Benzinga

As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
Benzinga

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares increased by 7.7% to $3.2 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Loyalty Ventures's trading volume reached 52.3K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Enphase Energy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Forget Speculation and Play-to-Earn; This Is What NFTs Really Mean For Web3 Gaming

Undeniably, the ongoing shift from Web2 to Web3 and the rise of the ‘metaverse’ will be a significant turning point in our online lives. However, there are a lot of empty, over-hyped projects and promotions that leverage “Web3” and “metaverse” as little more than buzzwords, offering little beyond the promise of making money.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 22 companies reached new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sanofi SNY. Network-1 Technologies NTIP was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Sonos SONO saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded...
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Financial Stock Is 'Terrific'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW is "terrific." Cramer said he prefers International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF over Amyris Inc AMRS as the former is doing a "better job." When asked about Canopy Growth Corp CGC, Cramer said, "If Canopy...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks pared gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning lower on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.21% to 33,380.67 while the NASDAQ fell 0.46% to 12,795.35. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.06% to 4,212.90. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 3.6% on Thursday. Meanwhile,...
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 11, 2022

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Deere & Co DE from In-Line to Outperform. In the second quarter, Deere showed an EPS of $6.81, compared to $5.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Deere shows a 52-week-high of $446.76 and a 52-week-low of $283.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $352.36.
