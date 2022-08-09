Read full article on original website
How Tesla Looks As Stock Rests Under This Key Bull, Bear Cycle Indicator
Tesla, Inc TSLA is trading higher on Friday in continued sideways consolidation that’s taking place just below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on the daily chart. The 200-day SMA is a bellwether indicator used in technical analysis to determine if a stock is in a bull or bear cycle.
Bitcoin Drops Below $24,000 But Ethereum Edges Higher; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, moved lower, falling below the $24,000 mark on Friday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, rose slightly as Ethereum developer Angsar Dietrichs said that the ETH developers had decided to bring forward the scheduled date of the merge from Sept. 19 to Sept. 15.
S&P Global Drops Coinbase Debt Rating Over Crypto Market Downturn, Doubts Over Company's Ability To 'Operate Efficiently'
S&P Global has lowered its credit rating of Coinbase Global Inc COIN citing a “negative” outlook for the cryptocurrency exchange. What Happened: S&P Global lowered its long-term issuer credit rating and unsecured debt ratings on Coinbase to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+’ on Thursday. The ratings...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
George Soros's Investment Firm Takes Position In Tesla, Bulks Up On These Tech Stocks In Q2
Billionaire investor George Soros’ investment management firm, Soros Fund Management LLC, opened a fresh position in electric vehicle pioneer Tesla, Inc. TSLA and doubled down on beaten-down tech stocks. EV Holdings: Soros Fund bought 29,883 shares in Tesla, during a quarter when the company came under significant selling amid...
If You Invested $100 In Ethereum Classic, Dogecoin And Ripple (XRP) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 84.33%, 90.91% and 74.54% since the bottom of U.S. markets in 2020.
These 3 Small- Cap Dividend Stocks Offer High Yields, Growth Potential To Increase Portfolio Returns
When looking to invest in small-cap companies, it can prove to be benefical investing in small-caps that have proven profitability and willingness to conduct shareholder distributions while reinvesting in the firm. Not only do small-caps offer long-term growth potential, but finding a company that pays dividends as well is a...
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares increased by 7.7% to $3.2 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Loyalty Ventures's trading volume reached 52.3K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Mutes — Prominent Trader Sees Big Upside In Coming Month With ETH Reaching For $2,500
The rally in major coins simmered down Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose marginally by 0.3% to $1.1 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ANKR (ANKR) +48.8% $0.05. Ethereum Classic (ETC) +9.3% $42.3. Ravencoin (RVN) +8.7% $13.5...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Enphase Energy
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Forget Speculation and Play-to-Earn; This Is What NFTs Really Mean For Web3 Gaming
Undeniably, the ongoing shift from Web2 to Web3 and the rise of the ‘metaverse’ will be a significant turning point in our online lives. However, there are a lot of empty, over-hyped projects and promotions that leverage “Web3” and “metaverse” as little more than buzzwords, offering little beyond the promise of making money.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday, 22 companies reached new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sanofi SNY. Network-1 Technologies NTIP was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Sonos SONO saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded...
Why Jim Cramer Says This Financial Stock Is 'Terrific'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW is "terrific." Cramer said he prefers International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF over Amyris Inc AMRS as the former is doing a "better job." When asked about Canopy Growth Corp CGC, Cramer said, "If Canopy...
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks pared gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning lower on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.21% to 33,380.67 while the NASDAQ fell 0.46% to 12,795.35. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.06% to 4,212.90. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 3.6% on Thursday. Meanwhile,...
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 11, 2022
Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Deere & Co DE from In-Line to Outperform. In the second quarter, Deere showed an EPS of $6.81, compared to $5.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Deere shows a 52-week-high of $446.76 and a 52-week-low of $283.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $352.36.
