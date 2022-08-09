Read full article on original website
Related
Early voting begins Saturday for NY primaries and special election
Early voting begins Saturday across New York for this month's primaries and special election.
Connecticut aims to launch Hero Pay for essential workers this Friday
Officials are hoping to kick off the so-called "Hero Pay" program later this week after a soft launch this past weekend left the website overwhelmed with traffic.
Fairfield schools discuss warning signs of suicide to parents as another suicide impacts district
Following another suicide at Warde High School, Fairfield schools are reaching out to parents to show them the warning signs.
Family speaks to News 12 in hope of finding missing Yorktown teen
Angela McKenzie spoke with News 12 in hopes of reaching her missing 15-year-old grandson, Kristan Lee, who lives in Yorktown..
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Health officials: 2 New Jersey towns make list of US areas with higher cancer risks from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas.
Mamaroneck police arrested suspect in several Connecticut burglaries
They arrested the man, identified as Rickford Vyphuis, and found out the car had been stolen from New York City earlier this month, and that he was wanted for several burglaries in Connecticut.
Police say a missing Yorktown teen has been found in Connecticut
Police interviewed residents and checked public places during the extensive investigation.
News 12
Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit train
A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night by a New Jersey Transit train. According to the agency, it happened around 8:30 p.m. west of Paterson Station in Paterson. The Main Bergen County Line train 65 left Hoboken around 7:57 p.m. and was on its way to Suffern when the man was hit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12
EPA: 2 NJ towns make list of towns with high risk of cancer from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas. Franklin Borough in Sussex County and Linden in Union County made the list of 23 locations. The toxic gas comes from a chemical used to sterilize medical equipment that is also sometimes used the pasteurize spices.
Mount Vernon City Council approves $6M state-funded contracts to address crumbling sewer system
The council approved $6 million in state-funded contracts to address critical breaks in the city's crumbling sewer system.
Alert Center: Mount Vernon man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for fatal 2020 shooting
The Westchester District Attorney's Office says 38-year-old Negus Kirton was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting of Michael Toro.
Mount Kisco man accused of defrauding adoption organization out $10M
A Mount Kisco man is accused of defrauding an organization that provides foster and adoption services to Kansas out of more than $10 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greenburgh police celebrate the selection of the town’s first African American police chief
The Greenburgh Police Department is celebrating the selection of Cpt. Kobie Powell as the town’s first African American chief of police.
Vote 2022: After stunning primary upset, Democrats take aim at Trump-backed Levy
Leora Levy won Tuesday’s GOP primary by 11 points over Themis Klarides, a social moderate who was the party favorite. The former president endorsed Levy just five days before the primary.
Hochul: Use of red flag laws has spiked since expanded state gun reforms passed
According to Gov. Kathy Hochul, 832 “extreme risk protection orders” were issued over the past three months across the state. That's compared to a little more than 1,400 over the prior 20 months.
Comments / 0